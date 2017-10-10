|
Stanley Unwin wrote:
You can imagine the conversation:
Phone rings...
Betts: Good afternoon, Betts Household, Dennis speaking
Bennett: Right then Bettsy, been busy at Brisbane, so I've not watched any Superleague for the last few months, hows it all panning out?
Betts: Brilliant Boss, been to loads of games over the last few weeks.
Bennett: Fantastic, what's to report, anyone stand out there at Cas, Leeds, Hull?
Betts: Well to be honest I've been watching the middle 8s a a lot, you know with being involved and that.
Bennett: Fair dinkum, who do ya reckon then?
Betts: Well Warrington have been REALLY good, they stuck 68 past Featherstone.
Bennet: Ripper! Lets get the Warrington boys in there - is Browny still there?
Betts: Yes boss
Bennett: Brilliant, he makes a great cup of tea....know exactly when to take the teabag out. Anyone else?
Betts: Nobody I can think of, shall we just go for the lads we got together earlier?
Bennett: Sounds bonza mate, Chris Heighinton's been banging on about getting together for a catch up again before he retires. Best send him an invite too. See you in a couple of weeks!
Brilliant.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:19 am
vastman wrote:
Get real this is a job for the boys squad picked by an absentee coach. I like a lot of people I know will be supporting Ireland a team that may not be Irish but at least appears to be picked on merit.
So because you don't agree with the squad you're going to support a different country?
Is that because you like Guinness or are a big fan of the Corrs?
Let's be honest, some of the players in that squad are a fcuking joke but to turn your back on supporting your country because you don't agree with it is an embarrassment.
I hope my club's players have great tournaments for whatever country they represent but ATEOTD I'll be behind whatever England team takes the field 100%. Some top quality players in that squad, it's just a shame there are some BARLA standard ones in there too! (No offence to BARLA btw!)
Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:41 am
SaleSlim wrote:
So because you don't agree with the squad you're going to support a different country?
Is that because you like Guinness or are a big fan of the Corrs?
Let's be honest, some of the players in that squad are a fcuking joke but to turn your back on supporting your country because you don't agree with it is an embarrassment.
I hope my club's players have great tournaments for whatever country they represent but ATEOTD I'll be behind whatever England team takes the field 100%. Some top quality players in that squad, it's just a shame there are some BARLA standard ones in there too! (No offence to BARLA btw!)
Spot on. Don't fully agree with the squad but if you didn't agree with your clubs matchday 17 would you then supprt the other side
Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:39 am
I'm only a casual RL follower so I have no idea if it's a good squad or not. I just hope we're competitive in the group game against Australia (not 52-4 like in 2008!) and that we can finally beat NZ in a semi final (having lost in 2000, 2008, 2013).
Having watched England and Great Britain since 1990 I'm not expecting anything, just hoping.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:40 am
SaleSlim wrote:
So because you don't agree with the squad you're going to support a different country?
Is that because you like Guinness or are a big fan of the Corrs?
Let's be honest, some of the players in that squad are a fcuking joke but to turn your back on supporting your country because you don't agree with it is an embarrassment.
I hope my club's players have great tournaments for whatever country they represent but ATEOTD I'll be behind whatever England team takes the field 100%. Some top quality players in that squad, it's just a shame there are some BARLA standard ones in there too! (No offence to BARLA btw!)
It's been a long process tbh but my minds made up. I have not been enthused by the international game since the side 2000's tbh. Wayne Bennett as coach was the last straw. If you can't find a British coach to coach the national team of RL's second biggest comp then whats the fecking point.
Even if I believed for one moment that Bennett actually gave a stuff I'd still be against it on principle. At least when Tony Smith had the job he knew the British game. Then to rub salt into the wound they appoint Betts as his assistant - seriously the mans a waste of space. Wheres the inspiration and the passion all Betts ever does is blame.
If I'm crazy fine but I've ha enough - not stopping you am I? I hope it works out for you but it won't.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 1:04 pm
Lomax was always going to be in the squad - would look a bit daft of one of the RFL's ambassadors wasn't in it!
What I want to know is what messers Anderson, Betts, Sculthorpe and Wellens bring to the party. Betts' side finished bottom and Anderson got fired from Huddersfield. Wellens and Sculthorpe have no experience or coaching at a high level unless I've missed something. Bennett, by surrounding himself with these buffoons hasn't done himself any favours, imo.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 1:59 pm
Madderzahatter wrote:
Lomax was always going to be in the squad - would look a bit daft of one of the RFL's ambassadors wasn't in it!
What I want to know is what messers Anderson, Betts, Sculthorpe and Wellens bring to the party. Betts' side finished bottom and Anderson got fired from Huddersfield. Wellens and Sculthorpe have no experience or coaching at a high level unless I've missed something. Bennett, by surrounding himself with these buffoons hasn't done himself any favours, imo.
Seems like those were RFL appointments to me.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 2:11 pm
Dropkick Murphy wrote:
No Wires players should be anywhere near the squad. Our season wasn't Ben Currie's fault but I'd rather he was resting and concentrating on February. The rest of them played their way out of contention months ago.
The other 3 have spent large parts of the season resting up, whether that be sidelined or on the pitch, so I expect they're quite fresh.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 2:35 pm
Bennett is the wrong man for the job.Seems negative about our chances and puts down the players in the Superleague.This squad it seems has been picked by someone who has ignored a whole season ? Mcnamara was a poor choice and I was glad to see the back of him and on paper Bennett has all the experience in the world but every interview I see or media I read from him is negative and basically I get the impression he couldn't care less?
In my memory of international RL we have more than matched Aus in forwards but their centres and wingers always seemed as big as our 2nd rowers, yet fast as well and their half's make key plays at key moments. Fine margins .They are not unbeatable but certainly deserve respect .I feel Bennett doesn't believe we can win.He may be correct but picking players on 2 years ago form certainly doesn't help.Another few year wasted but if/when we flop at least he will go.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 3:19 pm
leedsnsouths wrote:
From a Leeds perspective
Singleton had 2 boss games in the playoffs but dont think anyone would say he was snubbed, also there is no point taking him as he basically dies the same role as Sam Burgess but not as well
Ward is a crazy snub (up there with leaving out Sinfield in 2004) and if he is in the Wales squad tomorrow (therefore fully fit) then it shows the selectors just havent been watching SL closely enough
Also, as previously mentioned, if your considering a 4th half I dont get why not McGuire who has been the most important player of the GF winning team all year, Sneyd has a good kicking game but is probably a bit one dimensional to break down an Aussie defence
As mentioned Brown is ridiculous, but imo so is Ratchford and Lomax (who doesnt get a game at fullback for his club), I would rather have Tomkins by a mile, his defence and positional play has gotten far better
Singo is in the Ireland squad.
|