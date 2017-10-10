Stanley Unwin wrote:

You can imagine the conversation:



Phone rings...



Betts: Good afternoon, Betts Household, Dennis speaking



Bennett: Right then Bettsy, been busy at Brisbane, so I've not watched any Superleague for the last few months, hows it all panning out?



Betts: Brilliant Boss, been to loads of games over the last few weeks.



Bennett: Fantastic, what's to report, anyone stand out there at Cas, Leeds, Hull?



Betts: Well to be honest I've been watching the middle 8s a a lot, you know with being involved and that.



Bennett: Fair dinkum, who do ya reckon then?



Betts: Well Warrington have been REALLY good, they stuck 68 past Featherstone.



Bennet: Ripper! Lets get the Warrington boys in there - is Browny still there?



Betts: Yes boss



Bennett: Brilliant, he makes a great cup of tea....know exactly when to take the teabag out. Anyone else?



Betts: Nobody I can think of, shall we just go for the lads we got together earlier?



Bennett: Sounds bonza mate, Chris Heighinton's been banging on about getting together for a catch up again before he retires. Best send him an invite too. See you in a couple of weeks!