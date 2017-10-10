WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC 2017 - England Squad

RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:57 am
Stanley Unwin wrote:
You can imagine the conversation:

Phone rings...

Betts: Good afternoon, Betts Household, Dennis speaking

Bennett: Right then Bettsy, been busy at Brisbane, so I've not watched any Superleague for the last few months, hows it all panning out?

Betts: Brilliant Boss, been to loads of games over the last few weeks.

Bennett: Fantastic, what's to report, anyone stand out there at Cas, Leeds, Hull?

Betts: Well to be honest I've been watching the middle 8s a a lot, you know with being involved and that.

Bennett: Fair dinkum, who do ya reckon then?

Betts: Well Warrington have been REALLY good, they stuck 68 past Featherstone.

Bennet: Ripper! Lets get the Warrington boys in there - is Browny still there?

Betts: Yes boss

Bennett: Brilliant, he makes a great cup of tea....know exactly when to take the teabag out. Anyone else?

Betts: Nobody I can think of, shall we just go for the lads we got together earlier?

Bennett: Sounds bonza mate, Chris Heighinton's been banging on about getting together for a catch up again before he retires. Best send him an invite too. See you in a couple of weeks!

Brilliant. :lol: :lol: :lol:
Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:19 am
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:19 am
vastman wrote:
Get real this is a job for the boys squad picked by an absentee coach. I like a lot of people I know will be supporting Ireland a team that may not be Irish but at least appears to be picked on merit.


So because you don't agree with the squad you're going to support a different country? :CRAZY: Is that because you like Guinness or are a big fan of the Corrs? :lol:

Let's be honest, some of the players in that squad are a fcuking joke but to turn your back on supporting your country because you don't agree with it is an embarrassment.
I hope my club's players have great tournaments for whatever country they represent but ATEOTD I'll be behind whatever England team takes the field 100%. Some top quality players in that squad, it's just a shame there are some BARLA standard ones in there too! (No offence to BARLA btw!)
