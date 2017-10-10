Stanley Unwin wrote:
You can imagine the conversation:
Phone rings...
Betts: Good afternoon, Betts Household, Dennis speaking
Bennett: Right then Bettsy, been busy at Brisbane, so I've not watched any Superleague for the last few months, hows it all panning out?
Betts: Brilliant Boss, been to loads of games over the last few weeks.
Bennett: Fantastic, what's to report, anyone stand out there at Cas, Leeds, Hull?
Betts: Well to be honest I've been watching the middle 8s a a lot, you know with being involved and that.
Bennett: Fair dinkum, who do ya reckon then?
Betts: Well Warrington have been REALLY good, they stuck 68 past Featherstone.
Bennet: Ripper! Lets get the Warrington boys in there - is Browny still there?
Betts: Yes boss
Bennett: Brilliant, he makes a great cup of tea....know exactly when to take the teabag out. Anyone else?
Betts: Nobody I can think of, shall we just go for the lads we got together earlier?
Bennett: Sounds bonza mate, Chris Heighinton's been banging on about getting together for a catch up again before he retires. Best send him an invite too. See you in a couple of weeks!
Phone rings...
Betts: Good afternoon, Betts Household, Dennis speaking
Bennett: Right then Bettsy, been busy at Brisbane, so I've not watched any Superleague for the last few months, hows it all panning out?
Betts: Brilliant Boss, been to loads of games over the last few weeks.
Bennett: Fantastic, what's to report, anyone stand out there at Cas, Leeds, Hull?
Betts: Well to be honest I've been watching the middle 8s a a lot, you know with being involved and that.
Bennett: Fair dinkum, who do ya reckon then?
Betts: Well Warrington have been REALLY good, they stuck 68 past Featherstone.
Bennet: Ripper! Lets get the Warrington boys in there - is Browny still there?
Betts: Yes boss
Bennett: Brilliant, he makes a great cup of tea....know exactly when to take the teabag out. Anyone else?
Betts: Nobody I can think of, shall we just go for the lads we got together earlier?
Bennett: Sounds bonza mate, Chris Heighinton's been banging on about getting together for a catch up again before he retires. Best send him an invite too. See you in a couple of weeks!
Brilliant.