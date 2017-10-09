Roy Haggerty wrote:
People who are unlucky to be out:
Liam Watts
Mark Sneyd
Jamie Shaul
Brad Singleton
Greg Eden
People who are lucky to be in:
John Bateman
Chris Hill
Ben Currie
Jonny Lomax
Stefan Ratchford
One decision I can't explain except if Bennett has been eating brownies made by Zak Hardaker:
Kevin Brown
From a Leeds perspective
Singleton had 2 boss games in the playoffs but dont think anyone would say he was snubbed, also there is no point taking him as he basically dies the same role as Sam Burgess but not as well
Ward is a crazy snub (up there with leaving out Sinfield in 2004) and if he is in the Wales squad tomorrow (therefore fully fit) then it shows the selectors just havent been watching SL closely enough
Also, as previously mentioned, if your considering a 4th half I dont get why not McGuire who has been the most important player of the GF winning team all year, Sneyd has a good kicking game but is probably a bit one dimensional to break down an Aussie defence
As mentioned Brown is ridiculous, but imo so is Ratchford and Lomax (who doesnt get a game at fullback for his club), I would rather have Tomkins by a mile, his defence and positional play has gotten far better