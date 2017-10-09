WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC 2017 - England Squad

Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:05 pm
vastman






AntonyGiant wrote:
No complaints about the squad. Great players have missed out but it's time to support the boys regardless if I think they've merited the shirt or not.
Let's head into the next SL with a buzz.


Get real this is a job for the boys squad picked by an absentee coach. I like a lot of people I know will be supporting Ireland a team that may not be Irish but at least appears to be picked on merit.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:40 pm
redmuzza





AntonyGiant wrote:
No complaints about the squad. Great players have missed out but it's time to support the boys regardless if I think they've merited the shirt or not.
Let's head into the next SL with a buzz.


Have you had some of Hardakers talcolm powder... :CRAZY:
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:15 pm
the artist






here's an alternative england 13 from the ones that didn't make it
1. shaul
2. jones bishop
3. atkins
4. shenton
5. eden
6. tomkins
7. sneyd
8. g burgess
9. houghton
10. watts
11. farrell
12. ashurst
13. ward
The referee's indecision is final
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:33 pm
Jake the Peg





After a stellar first season at wire where he led them to the top of the middle 8's, who can question the inclusion of kevin brown?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:01 pm
kobashi




Jake the Peg wrote:
After a stellar first season at wire where he led them to the top of the middle 8's, who can question the inclusion of kevin brown?


Betts favouritism at its highest
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:04 pm
Dropkick Murphy






No Wires players should be anywhere near the squad. Our season wasn't Ben Currie's fault but I'd rather he was resting and concentrating on February. The rest of them played their way out of contention months ago.
Warrington RLFC: The Wire, NOT Warrington Wolves

FORZA WIRE
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:13 pm
leedsnsouths




Roy Haggerty wrote:
People who are unlucky to be out:

Liam Watts
Mark Sneyd
Jamie Shaul
Brad Singleton
Greg Eden

People who are lucky to be in:

John Bateman
Chris Hill
Ben Currie
Jonny Lomax
Stefan Ratchford

One decision I can't explain except if Bennett has been eating brownies made by Zak Hardaker:

Kevin Brown


From a Leeds perspective

Singleton had 2 boss games in the playoffs but dont think anyone would say he was snubbed, also there is no point taking him as he basically dies the same role as Sam Burgess but not as well

Ward is a crazy snub (up there with leaving out Sinfield in 2004) and if he is in the Wales squad tomorrow (therefore fully fit) then it shows the selectors just havent been watching SL closely enough

Also, as previously mentioned, if your considering a 4th half I dont get why not McGuire who has been the most important player of the GF winning team all year, Sneyd has a good kicking game but is probably a bit one dimensional to break down an Aussie defence

As mentioned Brown is ridiculous, but imo so is Ratchford and Lomax (who doesnt get a game at fullback for his club), I would rather have Tomkins by a mile, his defence and positional play has gotten far better
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:25 pm
Roy Haggerty






leedsnsouths wrote:
From a Leeds perspective

Singleton had 2 boss games in the playoffs but dont think anyone would say he was snubbed, also there is no point taking him as he basically dies the same role as Sam Burgess but not as well

Ward is a crazy snub (up there with leaving out Sinfield in 2004) and if he is in the Wales squad tomorrow (therefore fully fit) then it shows the selectors just havent been watching SL closely enough

Also, as previously mentioned, if your considering a 4th half I dont get why not McGuire who has been the most important player of the GF winning team all year, Sneyd has a good kicking game but is probably a bit one dimensional to break down an Aussie defence

As mentioned Brown is ridiculous, but imo so is Ratchford and Lomax (who doesnt get a game at fullback for his club), I would rather have Tomkins by a mile, his defence and positional play has gotten far better


I assumed Maguire had retired from test football, and Ward was injured.


"...the biggest boor, the most opinionated pompous bigot that frequents these
boards and he is NOT to be taken at all seriously. "
