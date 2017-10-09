vastman

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm

Posts: 26365

Location: Poodle Power!



AntonyGiant wrote: No complaints about the squad. Great players have missed out but it's time to support the boys regardless if I think they've merited the shirt or not.

Let's head into the next SL with a buzz.



Get real this is a job for the boys squad picked by an absentee coach. I like a lot of people I know will be supporting Ireland a team that may not be Irish but at least appears to be picked on merit. Get real this is a job for the boys squad picked by an absentee coach. I like a lot of people I know will be supporting Ireland a team that may not be Irish but at least appears to be picked on merit. SUPPORT SWAG... redmuzza Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Aug 17, 2006 9:11 pm

Posts: 561

Location: the east , red side of hull

AntonyGiant wrote: No complaints about the squad. Great players have missed out but it's time to support the boys regardless if I think they've merited the shirt or not.

Let's head into the next SL with a buzz.



Have you had some of Hardakers talcolm powder... Have you had some of Hardakers talcolm powder... the artist

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm

Posts: 6106

Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset

here's an alternative england 13 from the ones that didn't make it

1. shaul

2. jones bishop

3. atkins

4. shenton

5. eden

6. tomkins

7. sneyd

8. g burgess

9. houghton

10. watts

11. farrell

12. ashurst

13. ward The referee's indecision is final Jake the Peg

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm

Posts: 26466

After a stellar first season at wire where he led them to the top of the middle 8's, who can question the inclusion of kevin brown? kobashi Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:48 am

Posts: 694

Jake the Peg wrote: After a stellar first season at wire where he led them to the top of the middle 8's, who can question the inclusion of kevin brown?



Betts favouritism at its highest Betts favouritism at its highest Dropkick Murphy

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Aug 18, 2009 10:37 pm

Posts: 2713

Location: Heald Green, Cheshire

No Wires players should be anywhere near the squad. Our season wasn't Ben Currie's fault but I'd rather he was resting and concentrating on February. The rest of them played their way out of contention months ago. Warrington RLFC: The Wire, NOT Warrington Wolves



FORZA WIRE leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm

Posts: 1279

Roy Haggerty wrote: People who are unlucky to be out:



Liam Watts

Mark Sneyd

Jamie Shaul

Brad Singleton

Greg Eden



People who are lucky to be in:



John Bateman

Chris Hill

Ben Currie

Jonny Lomax

Stefan Ratchford



One decision I can't explain except if Bennett has been eating brownies made by Zak Hardaker:



Kevin Brown



From a Leeds perspective



Singleton had 2 boss games in the playoffs but dont think anyone would say he was snubbed, also there is no point taking him as he basically dies the same role as Sam Burgess but not as well



Ward is a crazy snub (up there with leaving out Sinfield in 2004) and if he is in the Wales squad tomorrow (therefore fully fit) then it shows the selectors just havent been watching SL closely enough



Also, as previously mentioned, if your considering a 4th half I dont get why not McGuire who has been the most important player of the GF winning team all year, Sneyd has a good kicking game but is probably a bit one dimensional to break down an Aussie defence



As mentioned Brown is ridiculous, but imo so is Ratchford and Lomax (who doesnt get a game at fullback for his club), I would rather have Tomkins by a mile, his defence and positional play has gotten far better From a Leeds perspectiveSingleton had 2 boss games in the playoffs but dont think anyone would say he was snubbed, also there is no point taking him as he basically dies the same role as Sam Burgess but not as wellWard is a crazy snub (up there with leaving out Sinfield in 2004) and if he is in the Wales squad tomorrow (therefore fully fit) then it shows the selectors just havent been watching SL closely enoughAlso, as previously mentioned, if your considering a 4th half I dont get why not McGuire who has been the most important player of the GF winning team all year, Sneyd has a good kicking game but is probably a bit one dimensional to break down an Aussie defenceAs mentioned Brown is ridiculous, but imo so is Ratchford and Lomax (who doesnt get a game at fullback for his club), I would rather have Tomkins by a mile, his defence and positional play has gotten far better Roy Haggerty

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 5306

Location: London

leedsnsouths wrote: From a Leeds perspective



Singleton had 2 boss games in the playoffs but dont think anyone would say he was snubbed, also there is no point taking him as he basically dies the same role as Sam Burgess but not as well



Ward is a crazy snub (up there with leaving out Sinfield in 2004) and if he is in the Wales squad tomorrow (therefore fully fit) then it shows the selectors just havent been watching SL closely enough



Also, as previously mentioned, if your considering a 4th half I dont get why not McGuire who has been the most important player of the GF winning team all year, Sneyd has a good kicking game but is probably a bit one dimensional to break down an Aussie defence



As mentioned Brown is ridiculous, but imo so is Ratchford and Lomax (who doesnt get a game at fullback for his club), I would rather have Tomkins by a mile, his defence and positional play has gotten far better



I assumed Maguire had retired from test football, and Ward was injured. I assumed Maguire had retired from test football, and Ward was injured.



"...the biggest boor, the most opinionated pompous bigot that frequents these

boards and he is NOT to be taken at all seriously. " Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], BrisbaneRhino, Budgiezilla, Bulls Boy 2011, moxi1, Muggins, rhinos_bish, Roy Haggerty, thefaxfanman, Wigg'n and 307 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 1 ... 11 148 posts • Page 15 of 15 Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,647,382 1,690 76,290 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























