Dropkick Murphy

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Aug 18, 2009 10:37 pm

Posts: 2712

Location: Heald Green, Cheshire



No Wires players should be anywhere near the squad. Our season wasn't Ben Currie's fault but I'd rather he was resting and concentrating on February. The rest of them played their way out of contention months ago. Warrington RLFC: The Wire, NOT Warrington Wolves



FORZA WIRE leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm

Posts: 1279

Roy Haggerty wrote: People who are unlucky to be out:



Liam Watts

Mark Sneyd

Jamie Shaul

Brad Singleton

Greg Eden



People who are lucky to be in:



John Bateman

Chris Hill

Ben Currie

Jonny Lomax

Stefan Ratchford



One decision I can't explain except if Bennett has been eating brownies made by Zak Hardaker:



Kevin Brown



From a Leeds perspective



Singleton had 2 boss games in the playoffs but dont think anyone would say he was snubbed, also there is no point taking him as he basically dies the same role as Sam Burgess but not as well



Ward is a crazy snub (up there with leaving out Sinfield in 2004) and if he is in the Wales squad tomorrow (therefore fully fit) then it shows the selectors just havent been watching SL closely enough



Also, as previously mentioned, if your considering a 4th half I dont get why not McGuire who has been the most important player of the GF winning team all year, Sneyd has a good kicking game but is probably a bit one dimensional to break down an Aussie defence



From a Leeds perspective

Singleton had 2 boss games in the playoffs but dont think anyone would say he was snubbed, also there is no point taking him as he basically dies the same role as Sam Burgess but not as well

Ward is a crazy snub (up there with leaving out Sinfield in 2004) and if he is in the Wales squad tomorrow (therefore fully fit) then it shows the selectors just havent been watching SL closely enough

Also, as previously mentioned, if your considering a 4th half I dont get why not McGuire who has been the most important player of the GF winning team all year, Sneyd has a good kicking game but is probably a bit one dimensional to break down an Aussie defence

As mentioned Brown is ridiculous, but imo so is Ratchford and Lomax (who doesnt get a game at fullback for his club), I would rather have Tomkins by a mile, his defence and positional play has gotten far better

