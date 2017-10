AntonyGiant wrote: No complaints about the squad. Great players have missed out but it's time to support the boys regardless if I think they've merited the shirt or not.

Let's head into the next SL with a buzz.

Get real this is a job for the boys squad picked by an absentee coach. I like a lot of people I know will be supporting Ireland a team that may not be Irish but at least appears to be picked on merit.