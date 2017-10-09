WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC 2017 - England Squad

Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:12 pm
caslad75
Nothing left to say that hasn't been said already I don't think. Brown??!!! he must have some pictures/videos of Betts somewhere I reckon! Gotta be honest, last week my Dad and me were having the conversation and the 3 Cas players I would have picked were Hardaker, Gale and McMeeken, so no complaints from a club bias point of view. McShane maybe unlucky, but an in form Roby wins everytime at international level at the moment for me, and McShane is too similar in style to Hodgson. Sneyd should be in for Brown in my opinion, I'd have given Shaul a shot after Hardaker had to be stood down. Heighington should be nowhere near that squad, and Currie too much of a risk for me after his injuries this year. Watts should be there without a thought in my opinion too. Even though Farrell hasn't been brilliant this year, he's proven and can do 80 if required so he's unlucky for me too. Matty Ashurst has flown under the radar aswell, been great for Wakey from what I've seen. Bennet not watching Superleague games and Betts watching the middle 8's not exactly a great base for selecting a world cup squad!
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:24 pm
Wildthing
The fact Kevin Brown is anywhere near the England squad is laughable.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:16 pm
Budgiezilla
Wayne Bennett is a JOKE, THE SOONER WE GET RID, THE BETTER. Whilst he is coaching Brisbane Broncos, he will NEVER be able to attend any SL games, so rely's on Youtube. The RFL & Bennett deserve each other. Hope we lose to France, so we can sack the 'slanted mouth' old Aussie git. :ROCKS:
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:31 pm
Too many jokers from Dire for me.

How are we supposed take on the might of Australia with players who have just recently been plying their trade against the likes of London, Featherstone and Halifax? (with all due respect to these clubs)
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:36 pm
agree, Chris Hill definitely and maybe Ratchford or Clark.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:43 pm
NickyKiss
I don't quite get the balance of the squad. To go over without any cover for the wings and no specialist centre cover is baffling to me, even more so when we're taking four halfbacks plus two fullbacks who can play at Stand Off.

I'd have left out Lomax for Tomkins or Shaul, Brown for Greg Eden and Heighington/Taylor for Liam Watts (maybe both with a centre coming in also).

Stevie Ward looked in pain at points on Saturday so I presume that's why he's not in because he's finished the season very well.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:47 pm
redex113
Wildthing wrote:
The fact Kevin Brown is anywhere near the England squad is laughable.


Got to give Bennet some credit, he realised the darling of pie land is an over rated niggling git who gets homesick away from his mam.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:07 pm
vastman
Roy Haggerty wrote:
People who are unlucky to be out:

Liam Watts
Mark Sneyd
Jamie Shaul
Brad Singleton
Greg Eden

People who are lucky to be in:

John Bateman
Chris Hill
Ben Currie
Jonny Lomax
Stefan Ratchford

One decision I can't explain except if Bennett has been eating brownies made by Zak Hardaker:

Kevin Brown


I'd add Ashurst to that list.

I agree other than Greg Eden, to prone to brain farts.

I'm going to give this series a miss for the first time ever as Bennett is taking the mick - it's just going to be too embarrassing :oops:
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:20 pm
Hang on. We are 14 pages in and no one has claimed "the England forwards are much better than the aussies" after about 15 years of this line being trotted out, only to see our forwards get mullered, have the users of rlfans finally come to their senses?

Regards

King James
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:28 pm
No complaints about the squad. Great players have missed out but it's time to support the boys regardless if I think they've merited the shirt or not.
Let's head into the next SL with a buzz.
