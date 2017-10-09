WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC 2017 - England Squad

Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:12 pm
caslad75 User avatar
Nothing left to say that hasn't been said already I don't think. Brown??!!! he must have some pictures/videos of Betts somewhere I reckon! Gotta be honest, last week my Dad and me were having the conversation and the 3 Cas players I would have picked were Hardaker, Gale and McMeeken, so no complaints from a club bias point of view. McShane maybe unlucky, but an in form Roby wins everytime at international level at the moment for me, and McShane is too similar in style to Hodgson. Sneyd should be in for Brown in my opinion, I'd have given Shaul a shot after Hardaker had to be stood down. Heighington should be nowhere near that squad, and Currie too much of a risk for me after his injuries this year. Watts should be there without a thought in my opinion too. Even though Farrell hasn't been brilliant this year, he's proven and can do 80 if required so he's unlucky for me too. Matty Ashurst has flown under the radar aswell, been great for Wakey from what I've seen. Bennet not watching Superleague games and Betts watching the middle 8's not exactly a great base for selecting a world cup squad!
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:24 pm
Wildthing User avatar
The fact Kevin Brown is anywhere near the England squad is laughable.
Wakefield TRINITY
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:16 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Wayne Bennett is a JOKE, THE SOONER WE GET RID, THE BETTER. Whilst he is coaching Brisbane Broncos, he will NEVER be able to attend any SL games, so rely's on Youtube. The RFL & Bennett deserve each other. Hope we lose to France, so we can sack the 'slanted mouth' old Aussie git. :ROCKS:
