WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC 2017 - England Squad

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 RLWC 2017 - England Squad

Post a reply
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:32 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13284
Location: Huddersfield
lomax at full back for england! :shock: just no :WALL:
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:36 pm
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7157
Location: Here there and everywhere
Grimmy wrote:
Not sure how many games Shaul played but Tomkins stats are pretty good given that he only played 12 games. He hands off to a winger for kick returns too so the metres/average gain are a bit skewed. Depends what style we want to play, I suppose.


Don't see that as a good thing as it indicates he doesn't like to get tackled and would rather not bother returning the ball
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:36 pm
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1888
Watts is a penalty machine. To beat the Aussies you need error free Rugby and i'm afraid to say, Watts wouldn't provide that. If he sorted his discipline then I think he would be a shoe in but atm I think its the right decision.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:41 pm
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7157
Location: Here there and everywhere
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
Watts is a penalty machine. To beat the Aussies you need error free Rugby and i'm afraid to say, Watts wouldn't provide that. If he sorted his discipline then I think he would be a shoe in but atm I think its the right decision.


Don't be blinkered by the 2 incorrect red cards Watts copped.

Watts has been the best prop in SL this season, his omission from the national side magnifies just how poorly run the RL is.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:47 pm
Salford red all over User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 21, 2003 3:11 pm
Posts: 2944
Location: M27 but not part of the project !!
You'd think the Aussies had picked that squad themselves, oh hang on .............
Worry a little bit every day and in a lifetime you will lose a couple of years. If something is wrong, fix it if you can. But train yourself not to worry. Worry never fixes anything.

Mary Hemmingway, US journalist,widow of Ernest Hemmingway (1908-1986)


The Stupid Neither Forgive Nor Forget
The Naive Forgive And Forget
The Wise Forgive But Don't Forget


"I am not young enough to know everything"
Oscar Wilde Irish Playwright (1854-1900)



One likes people much better when they're battered down by a prodigious siege of misfortune than when they triumph.

virginia woolf (1882-1941)
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:48 pm
Roy Haggerty User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5305
Location: London
People who are unlucky to be out:

Liam Watts
Mark Sneyd
Jamie Shaul
Brad Singleton
Greg Eden

People who are lucky to be in:

John Bateman
Chris Hill
Ben Currie
Jonny Lomax
Stefan Ratchford

One decision I can't explain except if Bennett has been eating brownies made by Zak Hardaker:

Kevin Brown
Image

"...the biggest boor, the most opinionated pompous bigot that frequents these
boards and he is NOT to be taken at all seriously. "
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:49 pm
barham red User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5156
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Don't be blinkered by the 2 incorrect red cards Watts copped.

Watts has been the best prop in SL this season, his omission from the national side magnifies just how poorly run the RL is.


Only seen his tv games and to be fair he does seem to give a lit of daft pens away at bad times.
How shaul and sneyd never got the nod is baffling though. If hardaker was in the I'd get leaving shaul out but with him missing it's laughable. As for Brown, he's probably the worst HB in the comp . To have so many wire players in after this season is baffling. Either Bennet just really isn't bothered or the emperor is running round in the buff.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 2:39 pm
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12527
Trainman wrote:
The lack of options in the 3/4's concern me. Only 2 wingers & 2 centres mean any injuries and we have either Bateman or Currie covering the backs.

I think Ratchford is there as a utility back.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Agent Mulder, Arthur Warrior, barham red, Big Jim Slade, Bing [Bot], bramleyrhino, Buggo, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, caslad75, Charlie Sheen, christopher, CM Punk, DannyB, DGM, Grimmy, jimmys sidestep, Kevs Head, knockersbumpMKII, LeythIg, Lincoln Imp, lister, Little Ivor, mrpurfect, mwindass, proper-shaped-balls, puroresu_boy, rollin thunder, Roy Haggerty, ry21, Salford red all over, secondstanza, Stanley Unwin, The Devil's Advocate, the stella kid, TheUnassumingBadger, wakeyrule, Wigg'n, Wildthing, Willzay, Yahoo [Bot] and 512 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,647,0402,93476,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM