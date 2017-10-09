|
lomax at full back for england!
just no
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:36 pm
Grimmy wrote:
Not sure how many games Shaul played but Tomkins stats are pretty good given that he only played 12 games. He hands off to a winger for kick returns too so the metres/average gain are a bit skewed. Depends what style we want to play, I suppose.
Don't see that as a good thing as it indicates he doesn't like to get tackled and would rather not bother returning the ball
Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:36 pm
Watts is a penalty machine. To beat the Aussies you need error free Rugby and i'm afraid to say, Watts wouldn't provide that. If he sorted his discipline then I think he would be a shoe in but atm I think its the right decision.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:41 pm
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
Watts is a penalty machine. To beat the Aussies you need error free Rugby and i'm afraid to say, Watts wouldn't provide that. If he sorted his discipline then I think he would be a shoe in but atm I think its the right decision.
Don't be blinkered by the 2 incorrect red cards Watts copped.
Watts has been the best prop in SL this season, his omission from the national side magnifies just how poorly run the RL is.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:47 pm
You'd think the Aussies had picked that squad themselves, oh hang on .............
Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:48 pm
People who are unlucky to be out:
Liam Watts
Mark Sneyd
Jamie Shaul
Brad Singleton
Greg Eden
People who are lucky to be in:
John Bateman
Chris Hill
Ben Currie
Jonny Lomax
Stefan Ratchford
One decision I can't explain except if Bennett has been eating brownies made by Zak Hardaker:
Kevin Brown
Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:49 pm
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Don't be blinkered by the 2 incorrect red cards Watts copped.
Watts has been the best prop in SL this season, his omission from the national side magnifies just how poorly run the RL is.
Only seen his tv games and to be fair he does seem to give a lit of daft pens away at bad times.
How shaul and sneyd never got the nod is baffling though. If hardaker was in the I'd get leaving shaul out but with him missing it's laughable. As for Brown, he's probably the worst HB in the comp . To have so many wire players in after this season is baffling. Either Bennet just really isn't bothered or the emperor is running round in the buff.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 2:39 pm
Trainman wrote:
The lack of options in the 3/4's concern me. Only 2 wingers & 2 centres mean any injuries and we have either Bateman or Currie covering the backs.
I think Ratchford is there as a utility back.
