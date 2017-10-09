WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC 2017 - England Squad

Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:12 pm
the artist
as a stand alone argument that they are not proven at international level i can understand why shaul and sneyd weren't picked. however when you consider that brown and ratchford are in instead of them it makes no sense at all. surely the fist two names would give the squad a better quality than the latter (remember they don't have to play in the game v australia, they could be blooded in the other group games). the biggest omission is liam watts - he's been at least on a par with taylor this season at FC. bennet has his little 'club england', and its hard to get in or out of it regardless of form
The referee's indecision is final
Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:22 pm
secondstanza
I agree Ward has been good, however given he was a shock inclusion to the GF and assumed to be out with a shoulder injury perhaps that had an effect on him not being picked.

I'd go;

1. Lomax (would have gone Shaul surely?)
2. McGilvary
3. Watkins
4. Percival
5. Hall
6. Widdop
7. Gale/Williams (Had the GF not happened I'd be going Gale all the way but I'm not sure now)
8. Graham
9. Hodgson
10. Taylor
11. S Burgess
12. Whitehead
13. O'Loughlin

14. T Burgess
15. Walmsley
16. Hill
17. Roby

Think we're strong enough at prop to not have S Burgess play there. Would like to see him run a bit wider and go up against those Aussie back rowers/centres.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:30 pm
DannyB
"Not proven at international level", how are they supposed to prove themselves despite having better seasons several years in a row.. really is ridiculous
Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:31 pm
puroresu_boy

Tomkins not in the squad is a surprise considering no Hardacker but Tomkins isn't the same player anymore. Lost pace and I think without that extra pace his lack of size is more of a problem.

I don't think his form had much to do with it as Bennett doesn't watch much superleague.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:32 pm
Stanley Unwin
You can imagine the conversation:

Phone rings...

Betts: Good afternoon, Betts Household, Dennis speaking

Bennett: Right then Bettsy, been busy at Brisbane, so I've not watched any Superleague for the last few months, hows it all panning out?

Betts: Brilliant Boss, been to loads of games over the last few weeks.

Bennett: Fantastic, what's to report, anyone stand out there at Cas, Leeds, Hull?

Betts: Well to be honest I've been watching the middle 8s a a lot, you know with being involved and that.

Bennett: Fair dinkum, who do ya reckon then?

Betts: Well Warrington have been REALLY good, they stuck 68 past Featherstone.

Bennet: Ripper! Lets get the Warrington boys in there - is Browny still there?

Betts: Yes boss

Bennett: Brilliant, he makes a great cup of tea....know exactly when to take the teabag out. Anyone else?

Betts: Nobody I can think of, shall we just go for the lads we got together earlier?

Bennett: Sounds bonza mate, Chris Heighinton's been banging on about getting together for a catch up again before he retires. Best send him an invite too. See you in a couple of weeks!
