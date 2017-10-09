|
|
Farrel has been pretty poor this season by his standards and he's never really stood out internationally either.
I can't fathom how Shaul/Sneyd weren't picked, even if for backup. Looks like we'll have lomax or ratchford which is poor when Shaul is ready and waiting and 10x the player they've been this season.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:37 am
|
|
What happens if Hodgson or Roby gets injured? Williams off the bench at hooker? Seems odd to take four halfbacks (plus Ratchford, who also offers halfback cover) and only two hookers.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:42 am
|
|
I don't think there's too much pressure on Bennett in this tournament really. The absolute minimum expected is to reach the semi-final, which they should do easily. But then the most likely outcome is that they face NZ in Auckland in the semi and go off slight underdogs. If they win then it will probably be regarded as a successful tournament even if they get pumped in the final.
|
|