SecondRowSaint wrote: You do realise that Lomax and Tomkins both missed a large part of the season earlier on, so wouldn't measure up against Shaul in stats.

I also know that Ratchford and Lomax didn't play only at Full Back, they both had spells in the halves which again wouldn't make the stats completely like for like. But as an indication of what each player can bring, I would go for Shaul. Like I have said earlier on this thread, if we play SOL at 13, then we can afford not to have a pivot at 1, and play somebody with a bit of x factor to his game - see the tackle busts, clean breaks etc. as an example