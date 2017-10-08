|
Ratchford should be nowhere the England set up and if he is god help us.
Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:08 pm
The Kangaroos squad is normally leaked before being made official, has anyone heard any leaks regarding the England squad. I must admit that I know Walmsley, Roby & Ben Currie are in.
Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:22 pm
The Eclipse wrote:
The Kangaroos squad is normally leaked before being made official, has anyone heard any leaks regarding the England squad. I must admit that I know Walmsley, Roby & Ben Currie are in.
Ben Currie could do without this really
Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:56 am
I'm 50/50 on Currie. There's no doubt he's top quality and has the potential to be one of the worlds top forwards but he's obviously coming back from a very serious injury. He will at least be very fresh but I hope they're not pushing him too far. At Wigan Dom Manfredi came back from the same injury in a reserve game and he's done more damage and will miss a decent chunk of next season by all accounts.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:29 am
Done some analysis of the stats between the full back candidates, and for me, it is a no brainer that Shaul should be in the squad:
Tries - Shaul = 17, Tomkins = 5, Ratchford = 1, Lomax = 8
Assists - Shaul = 4, Tomkins = 7, Ratchford = 12, Lomax = 11
Tackles - Shaul = 170, Tomkins = 85, Ratchford = 117, Lomax = 169
Missed Tackles - Shaul = 19, Tomkins = 9, Ratchford = 11, Lomax = 10
Tackle Busts - Shaul = 124, Tomkins = 21, Ratchford = 52, Lomax = 19
Carries - Shaul = 336, Tomkins = 112, Ratchford = 201, Lomax = 235
Metres - Shaul = 3199, Tomkins = 615, Ratchford = 1824, Lomax = 1708
Av. Gain - Shaul = 9.52, Tomkins = 5.49, Ratchford = 9.07, Lomax = 7.27
Clean Breaks - Shaul = 24, Tomkins = 2, Ratchford = 9, Lomax = 9
Runs from DH - Shaul = 103, Tomkins = 13, Ratchford = 45, Lomax = 23
Errors - Shaul = 29, Tomkins = 12, Ratchford = 24, Lomax = 19
Offloads - Shaul = 18, Tomkins = 8, Ratchford = 20, Lomax = 5
To me, Shaul would be picked all day long. His ability to cause danger when running the ball, is something England just don't have in their squad, and is probably the only player in the squad capable of seeing a gap and being through it before the defence can set. These stats also don't include the Challenge Cup
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:38 am
You do realise that Lomax and Tomkins both missed a large part of the season earlier on, so wouldn't measure up against Shaul in stats.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:43 am
SecondRowSaint wrote:
You do realise that Lomax and Tomkins both missed a large part of the season earlier on, so wouldn't measure up against Shaul in stats.
I also know that Ratchford and Lomax didn't play only at Full Back, they both had spells in the halves which again wouldn't make the stats completely like for like. But as an indication of what each player can bring, I would go for Shaul. Like I have said earlier on this thread, if we play SOL at 13, then we can afford not to have a pivot at 1, and play somebody with a bit of x factor to his game - see the tackle busts, clean breaks etc. as an example
Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:07 am
Not sure how many games Shaul played but Tomkins stats are pretty good given that he only played 12 games. He hands off to a winger for kick returns too so the metres/average gain are a bit skewed. Depends what style we want to play, I suppose.
