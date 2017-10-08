WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC 2017 - England Squad

Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:19 pm
Ratchford should be nowhere the England set up and if he is god help us.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:08 pm
The Kangaroos squad is normally leaked before being made official, has anyone heard any leaks regarding the England squad. I must admit that I know Walmsley, Roby & Ben Currie are in.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:22 pm
Ben Currie could do without this really
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:56 am
I'm 50/50 on Currie. There's no doubt he's top quality and has the potential to be one of the worlds top forwards but he's obviously coming back from a very serious injury. He will at least be very fresh but I hope they're not pushing him too far. At Wigan Dom Manfredi came back from the same injury in a reserve game and he's done more damage and will miss a decent chunk of next season by all accounts.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:29 am
Done some analysis of the stats between the full back candidates, and for me, it is a no brainer that Shaul should be in the squad:

Tries - Shaul = 17, Tomkins = 5, Ratchford = 1, Lomax = 8
Assists - Shaul = 4, Tomkins = 7, Ratchford = 12, Lomax = 11
Tackles - Shaul = 170, Tomkins = 85, Ratchford = 117, Lomax = 169
Missed Tackles - Shaul = 19, Tomkins = 9, Ratchford = 11, Lomax = 10
Tackle Busts - Shaul = 124, Tomkins = 21, Ratchford = 52, Lomax = 19
Carries - Shaul = 336, Tomkins = 112, Ratchford = 201, Lomax = 235
Metres - Shaul = 3199, Tomkins = 615, Ratchford = 1824, Lomax = 1708
Av. Gain - Shaul = 9.52, Tomkins = 5.49, Ratchford = 9.07, Lomax = 7.27
Clean Breaks - Shaul = 24, Tomkins = 2, Ratchford = 9, Lomax = 9
Runs from DH - Shaul = 103, Tomkins = 13, Ratchford = 45, Lomax = 23
Errors - Shaul = 29, Tomkins = 12, Ratchford = 24, Lomax = 19
Offloads - Shaul = 18, Tomkins = 8, Ratchford = 20, Lomax = 5

To me, Shaul would be picked all day long. His ability to cause danger when running the ball, is something England just don't have in their squad, and is probably the only player in the squad capable of seeing a gap and being through it before the defence can set. These stats also don't include the Challenge Cup
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:38 am
You do realise that Lomax and Tomkins both missed a large part of the season earlier on, so wouldn't measure up against Shaul in stats.
