|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6671
|
Ratchford should be nowhere the England set up and if he is god help us.
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:08 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 01, 2006 9:41 pm
Posts: 2702
|
The Kangaroos squad is normally leaked before being made official, has anyone heard any leaks regarding the England squad. I must admit that I know Walmsley, Roby & Ben Currie are in.
|
What I lost was an ocean now I'm rowing right behind you.
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:22 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5651
|
The Eclipse wrote:
The Kangaroos squad is normally leaked before being made official, has anyone heard any leaks regarding the England squad. I must admit that I know Walmsley, Roby & Ben Currie are in.
Ben Currie could do without this really
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:56 am
|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21257
Location: WIGAN
|
I'm 50/50 on Currie. There's no doubt he's top quality and has the potential to be one of the worlds top forwards but he's obviously coming back from a very serious injury. He will at least be very fresh but I hope they're not pushing him too far. At Wigan Dom Manfredi came back from the same injury in a reserve game and he's done more damage and will miss a decent chunk of next season by all accounts.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:29 am
|
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5651
|
Done some analysis of the stats between the full back candidates, and for me, it is a no brainer that Shaul should be in the squad:
Tries - Shaul = 17, Tomkins = 5, Ratchford = 1, Lomax = 8
Assists - Shaul = 4, Tomkins = 7, Ratchford = 12, Lomax = 11
Tackles - Shaul = 170, Tomkins = 85, Ratchford = 117, Lomax = 169
Missed Tackles - Shaul = 19, Tomkins = 9, Ratchford = 11, Lomax = 10
Tackle Busts - Shaul = 124, Tomkins = 21, Ratchford = 52, Lomax = 19
Carries - Shaul = 336, Tomkins = 112, Ratchford = 201, Lomax = 235
Metres - Shaul = 3199, Tomkins = 615, Ratchford = 1824, Lomax = 1708
Av. Gain - Shaul = 9.52, Tomkins = 5.49, Ratchford = 9.07, Lomax = 7.27
Clean Breaks - Shaul = 24, Tomkins = 2, Ratchford = 9, Lomax = 9
Runs from DH - Shaul = 103, Tomkins = 13, Ratchford = 45, Lomax = 23
Errors - Shaul = 29, Tomkins = 12, Ratchford = 24, Lomax = 19
Offloads - Shaul = 18, Tomkins = 8, Ratchford = 20, Lomax = 5
To me, Shaul would be picked all day long. His ability to cause danger when running the ball, is something England just don't have in their squad, and is probably the only player in the squad capable of seeing a gap and being through it before the defence can set. These stats also don't include the Challenge Cup
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:38 am
|
Joined: Sat May 28, 2011 2:39 pm
Posts: 631
|
Wilde 3 wrote:
Done some analysis of the stats between the full back candidates, and for me, it is a no brainer that Shaul should be in the squad:
Tries - Shaul = 17, Tomkins = 5, Ratchford = 1, Lomax = 8
Assists - Shaul = 4, Tomkins = 7, Ratchford = 12, Lomax = 11
Tackles - Shaul = 170, Tomkins = 85, Ratchford = 117, Lomax = 169
Missed Tackles - Shaul = 19, Tomkins = 9, Ratchford = 11, Lomax = 10
Tackle Busts - Shaul = 124, Tomkins = 21, Ratchford = 52, Lomax = 19
Carries - Shaul = 336, Tomkins = 112, Ratchford = 201, Lomax = 235
Metres - Shaul = 3199, Tomkins = 615, Ratchford = 1824, Lomax = 1708
Av. Gain - Shaul = 9.52, Tomkins = 5.49, Ratchford = 9.07, Lomax = 7.27
Clean Breaks - Shaul = 24, Tomkins = 2, Ratchford = 9, Lomax = 9
Runs from DH - Shaul = 103, Tomkins = 13, Ratchford = 45, Lomax = 23
Errors - Shaul = 29, Tomkins = 12, Ratchford = 24, Lomax = 19
Offloads - Shaul = 18, Tomkins = 8, Ratchford = 20, Lomax = 5
To me, Shaul would be picked all day long. His ability to cause danger when running the ball, is something England just don't have in their squad, and is probably the only player in the squad capable of seeing a gap and being through it before the defence can set. These stats also don't include the Challenge Cup
You do realise that Lomax and Tomkins both missed a large part of the season earlier on, so wouldn't measure up against Shaul in stats.
|
Rugby is like a hard game of chess!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: althommo, Angelus, atomic, Barrett was robbed, Bearded, Biff Tannen, Big Jim Slade, Brick with eyes, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Cats13, Channel Islander, CM Punk, critch67, Cronus, Damo-Leeds, djhudds, Dropkick Murphy, Duckman, Egg Banjo, financialtimes, FlexWheeler, Google [Bot], Grimmy, Halfdan of t'wide embrace, Jake the Peg, jakeyg95, Kelvin's Ferret, Kevs Head, King Street Cat, kobashi, le penguin, LeedsDave, Les Norton, mwindass, northmanchesterdevil, nottinghamtiger, paintman, puroresu_boy, rhinos_bish, rollin thunder, Sal Paradise, Salford red all over, SecondRowSaint, secondstanza, Seth, shinymcshine, SirBlighty, Stanley Unwin, The Devil's Advocate, TheUnassumingBadger, tigertot, WF Rhino, Wigg'n and 630 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The VT & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,646,619
|3,289
|76,290
|4,559
|SET
|