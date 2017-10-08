Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am Posts: 21257 Location: WIGAN
I'm 50/50 on Currie. There's no doubt he's top quality and has the potential to be one of the worlds top forwards but he's obviously coming back from a very serious injury. He will at least be very fresh but I hope they're not pushing him too far. At Wigan Dom Manfredi came back from the same injury in a reserve game and he's done more damage and will miss a decent chunk of next season by all accounts.
