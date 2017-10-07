Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: I don't know about you but I certainly wouldn't be moving the Dally M Halfback of the Year to fullback just to accommodate an average George Williams.

I agree with you fully on Widdop and as a Wigan fan, even I wouldn't have Williams in the team but the lad is far far away from average. His 'form' has been average but he's a special talent and to me he needs a few months off to refresh and come back stronger.He's been badly let down by the forwards and his halfback partner this season yet even in an average season for him, he finished as the top try creator in the league with 29 assists (and scored 11 try's). He's clearly been far better this year(mainly because he's got a better long kicking game) but to compare, Luke Gale got 20 assists and 13 try's in a much better side.Williams needs more support from his Wigan colleagues.