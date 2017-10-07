|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21251
Location: WIGAN
|
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I don't know about you but I certainly wouldn't be moving the Dally M Halfback of the Year to fullback just to accommodate an average George Williams.
I agree with you fully on Widdop and as a Wigan fan, even I wouldn't have Williams in the team but the lad is far far away from average. His 'form' has been average but he's a special talent and to me he needs a few months off to refresh and come back stronger.
He's been badly let down by the forwards and his halfback partner this season yet even in an average season for him, he finished as the top try creator in the league with 29 assists (and scored 11 try's). He's clearly been far better this year(mainly because he's got a better long kicking game) but to compare, Luke Gale got 20 assists and 13 try's in a much better side.
Williams needs more support from his Wigan colleagues.
|
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:26 am
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1234
|
Wilde 3 wrote:
Anyone can score tries on that Wing for Cas, as have been proven in previous years. It is the attacking structure leading up to the pass to the winger that creates those tries, not Greg Eden. Even the young lad who made his debut against Hull got 3 tries
Egodo played on the right when scoring his try's not edens side
|
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:15 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5646
|
tjhepimp007 wrote:
Egodo played on the right when scoring his try's not edens side
Which is why I said it's the attacking structures that allow the wingers to score, not the quality of the winger
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:43 am
|
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15651
Location: On the road
|
England could do a lot worse than taking Jack Walker with them - he is some talent
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 12:40 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1050
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
England could do a lot worse than taking Jack Walker with them - he is some talent
I think he’ll be the England full back by the 2021 World Cup.
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 3:11 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1269
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
England could do a lot worse than taking Jack Walker with them - he is some talent
Id rather he had a full pre season tbh
On the other end of the spectrum I would say that England could do a lot worse than taking McGuire with them in case Gale cant get the job done, he is the ultimate big game player
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 5:38 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5646
|
Shaul, for me, has to be picked. Comparing his stats to Tomkins and Ratchford they are far better, but I think it's going to be the off the cuff plays that could trouble Australia. Going against them with repetitive structure, side to side, isn't going to beat them IMO
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 5:53 pm
|
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8772
Location: Leeds
|
I feel Shaul is too one dimensional for international level, the lad has no passing game, it'll be Tomkins, Ratchford or even Widdop if it isn't Hardaker. Bennett will want an extra pivot at the back, and Shaul simply can't fulfil that role.
|
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.
At least he'd lose his virginity.
