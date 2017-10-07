WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC 2017 - England Squad

Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:06 am
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21250
Location: WIGAN
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I don't know about you but I certainly wouldn't be moving the Dally M Halfback of the Year to fullback just to accommodate an average George Williams.


I agree with you fully on Widdop and as a Wigan fan, even I wouldn't have Williams in the team but the lad is far far away from average. His 'form' has been average but he's a special talent and to me he needs a few months off to refresh and come back stronger.

He's been badly let down by the forwards and his halfback partner this season yet even in an average season for him, he finished as the top try creator in the league with 29 assists (and scored 11 try's). He's clearly been far better this year(mainly because he's got a better long kicking game) but to compare, Luke Gale got 20 assists and 13 try's in a much better side.

Williams needs more support from his Wigan colleagues.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:26 am
thepimp007
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1234
Wilde 3 wrote:
Anyone can score tries on that Wing for Cas, as have been proven in previous years. It is the attacking structure leading up to the pass to the winger that creates those tries, not Greg Eden. Even the young lad who made his debut against Hull got 3 tries


Egodo played on the right when scoring his try's not edens side
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:15 pm
Wilde 3
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5645
tjhepimp007 wrote:
Egodo played on the right when scoring his try's not edens side


Which is why I said it's the attacking structures that allow the wingers to score, not the quality of the winger
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:43 am
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15651
Location: On the road
England could do a lot worse than taking Jack Walker with them - he is some talent
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Sun Oct 08, 2017 12:40 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1050
Sal Paradise wrote:
England could do a lot worse than taking Jack Walker with them - he is some talent

I think he’ll be the England full back by the 2021 World Cup.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Sun Oct 08, 2017 3:11 pm
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1268
Sal Paradise wrote:
England could do a lot worse than taking Jack Walker with them - he is some talent


Id rather he had a full pre season tbh

On the other end of the spectrum I would say that England could do a lot worse than taking McGuire with them in case Gale cant get the job done, he is the ultimate big game player
