Kelvin's Ferret wrote: I think that's why Bennett will go with McGilvary and Hall on the wings as they're both powerful runners who will take the ball out hard and direct. It's also why I think we'll struggle in the centres yet again, as I don't think Watkins, Percival or Shenton offer the physicality needed. I'm not sure about playing a second-row at centre, but if he's fit maybe McQueen is worth a go alongside Watkins to beef things up, or even play Bateman there? I'd rather Bateman play at centre as I don't think we can get away with being too lightweight in the back row.

We’ve looked like little kids at centre against the Aussies.Even Bateman who is barely ever put down in SL gets loving hammered in the tackle against Australia.Why is it, when we have the Aussie coaches coming over here, we still have players that look like 1980s players physically compared to the NRL?