Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:07 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Dave K. wrote:
I'd go with

1 Widdop
6 Williams
7 Gale


I don't know about you but I certainly wouldn't be moving the Dally M Halfback of the Year to fullback just to accommodate an average George Williams.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 10:19 pm
Towns88
Dave K. wrote:
I'd go with

1 Widdop
6 Williams
7 Gale



Jamie Shaul deserves a crack for me.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 2:08 am
jakeyg95
Dave K. wrote:
I'd go with

1 Widdop
6 Williams
7 Gale


I've always thought this is what Bennett would pick.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 6:33 am
Dave K.
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I don't know about you but I certainly wouldn't be moving the Dally M Halfback of the Year to fullback just to accommodate an average George Williams.


It is better than

Ratchford/Tompkins
Widdop
Gale

Don't think Williams is average, like most of the Wigan team poor 2nd half of the season, doesn't help playing with the worst halfback in SL.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 6:57 am
Psychedelic Casual
You can’t shift the Dally M halfback of the year out of position.
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:01 am
Psychedelic Casual
Kelvin's Ferret wrote:
I think that's why Bennett will go with McGilvary and Hall on the wings as they're both powerful runners who will take the ball out hard and direct. It's also why I think we'll struggle in the centres yet again, as I don't think Watkins, Percival or Shenton offer the physicality needed. I'm not sure about playing a second-row at centre, but if he's fit maybe McQueen is worth a go alongside Watkins to beef things up, or even play Bateman there? I'd rather Bateman play at centre as I don't think we can get away with being too lightweight in the back row.

We’ve looked like little kids at centre against the Aussies.

Even Bateman who is barely ever put down in SL gets loving hammered in the tackle against Australia.

Why is it, when we have the Aussie coaches coming over here, we still have players that look like 1980s players physically compared to the NRL?
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
