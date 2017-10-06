Dave K. wrote:
I'd go with
1 Widdop
6 Williams
7 Gale
I don't know about you but I certainly wouldn't be moving the Dally M Halfback of the Year to fullback just to accommodate an average George Williams.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: barham red, Bfd_Rhino, Biff Tannen, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, captaincaveman, Charlie Sheen, DannyB, dddooommm, Five and last, FlexWheeler, n empsall, Norris Cole, Or thane, Salford red all over, Seth, shinymcshine, Superted, themightynortherner, TheUnassumingBadger, Tricky2309, weighman, will_leeds, Ziggy Stardust and 339 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,645,121
|3,004
|76,282
|4,559
|SET
|