Wigg'n wrote: What’s the point in taking 3 hookers?

Well teams generally play with two in the 17 anyway, so you are only one injury away from needing a third. If you don't have a third, you are forced into either playing someone out of position, or asking a player who doesn't normally play 80 mins to do so at international level after a full season. It makes absolute sense to bring a third IMO.