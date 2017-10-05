WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC 2017 - England Squad

Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:54 pm
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5694
mailman wrote:
Daryl Clark is in it.


What’s the point in taking 3 hookers?
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:15 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13277
Location: Huddersfield
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Gareth Widdop won NRL Stand Off of the year. With Gale winning man of steel, that’s awards for both our half backs.


but will they produce for England? say again, yet to see it from widdop
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 3:36 pm
Smith's Brolly
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 433
Time to make your revisions..
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 3:40 pm
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12517
Wigg'n wrote:
What’s the point in taking 3 hookers?

Well teams generally play with two in the 17 anyway, so you are only one injury away from needing a third. If you don't have a third, you are forced into either playing someone out of position, or asking a player who doesn't normally play 80 mins to do so at international level after a full season. It makes absolute sense to bring a third IMO.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 3:44 pm
secondstanza
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Oct 12, 2014 10:40 am
Posts: 153
Or if you bring someone with the intention of playing them 80 minutes you only need 1 back up. I suspect for example, Ben Hunt is backup to Cam Smith as I'm not seeing anyone else who would be suitable to play 9 and Hunt has played a fair bit thre this year.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 3:55 pm
SmokeyTA
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22749
secondstanza wrote:
Or if you bring someone with the intention of playing them 80 minutes you only need 1 back up. I suspect for example, Ben Hunt is backup to Cam Smith as I'm not seeing anyone else who would be suitable to play 9 and Hunt has played a fair bit thre this year.

Conversely someone like Roby can play hooker and loose forward and at a pinch scrum half.

It also allows rotation as well as extra cover in an important position for a side (hopefully) playing 7 games in 7 weeks against pretty tough opposition after a 37 week season.
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:53 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13277
Location: Huddersfield
so no hardaker for the world cup?

at least we have a ready replacement at full back in sam tomkins
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:37 pm
secondstanza
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Oct 12, 2014 10:40 am
Posts: 153
I want Sam Tomkins to play at FB this year for no other reason than to watch the meltdown. He hasn't earned it on merit but I suppose he has been playing in the most one dimensional team. Who knows if he had Widdop/Gale calling the plays he may surprise a few.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:55 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6659
Wigg'n wrote:
What’s the point in taking 3 hookers?


In case Wayne Rooney decides to tag along.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:30 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18194
Location: Back in Hull.
I'd go with

1 Widdop
6 Williams
7 Gale
Previous

