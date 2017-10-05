|
|
mailman wrote:
Daryl Clark is in it.
What’s the point in taking 3 hookers?
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:15 pm
|
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Gareth Widdop won NRL Stand Off of the year. With Gale winning man of steel, that’s awards for both our half backs.
but will they produce for England? say again, yet to see it from widdop
|
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 3:36 pm
|
|
Time to make your revisions..
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 3:40 pm
|
|
Wigg'n wrote:
What’s the point in taking 3 hookers?
Well teams generally play with two in the 17 anyway, so you are only one injury away from needing a third. If you don't have a third, you are forced into either playing someone out of position, or asking a player who doesn't normally play 80 mins to do so at international level after a full season. It makes absolute sense to bring a third IMO.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 3:44 pm
|
|
Or if you bring someone with the intention of playing them 80 minutes you only need 1 back up. I suspect for example, Ben Hunt is backup to Cam Smith as I'm not seeing anyone else who would be suitable to play 9 and Hunt has played a fair bit thre this year.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 3:55 pm
|
|
secondstanza wrote:
Or if you bring someone with the intention of playing them 80 minutes you only need 1 back up. I suspect for example, Ben Hunt is backup to Cam Smith as I'm not seeing anyone else who would be suitable to play 9 and Hunt has played a fair bit thre this year.
Conversely someone like Roby can play hooker and loose forward and at a pinch scrum half.
It also allows rotation as well as extra cover in an important position for a side (hopefully) playing 7 games in 7 weeks against pretty tough opposition after a 37 week season.
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:53 pm
|
|
so no hardaker for the world cup?
at least we have a ready replacement at full back in sam tomkins
|
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:37 pm
|
|
I want Sam Tomkins to play at FB this year for no other reason than to watch the meltdown. He hasn't earned it on merit but I suppose he has been playing in the most one dimensional team. Who knows if he had Widdop/Gale calling the plays he may surprise a few.
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:55 pm
|
|
Wigg'n wrote:
What’s the point in taking 3 hookers?
In case Wayne Rooney decides to tag along.
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:30 pm
|
|
I'd go with
1 Widdop
6 Williams
7 Gale
|
