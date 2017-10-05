|
|
Towns88 wrote:
Yet you've left out Shenton who's put most of Eden's meat pies on a platter.
Eden's tries are created inside of centre, even those that end with a Shenton pass.
|
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:50 am
|
|
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
I'd have Eden in the squad because he can play full back, but people seriously underestimate just how much physically tougher the NRL is for outside backs.
Whilst he is a very good winger, Eden's attempts to play at full-back at club level this year have been disasterous.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:54 am
|
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
Eden's tries are created inside of centre, even those that end with a Shenton pass.
Lots of them stem from Shenny's ability to no look pass , bad the ball along in 1 fell swoop or Shenton's ability to draw in the opposing centre / winger. An example of this was magic weekend where Eden had 3 walk ins on the back of sublime passes from Shenton .
|
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:02 am
|
|
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Eden was a wet lettuce in contact when he was at the Broncos. He seriously looked like he'd lose the ball every time he was tackled. As did Sargison this year and Hardaker last year. I'd have Eden in the squad because he can play full back, but people seriously underestimate just how much physically tougher the NRL is for outside backs.
I think that's why Bennett will go with McGilvary and Hall on the wings as they're both powerful runners who will take the ball out hard and direct. It's also why I think we'll struggle in the centres yet again, as I don't think Watkins, Percival or Shenton offer the physicality needed. I'm not sure about playing a second-row at centre, but if he's fit maybe McQueen is worth a go alongside Watkins to beef things up, or even play Bateman there? I'd rather Bateman play at centre as I don't think we can get away with being too lightweight in the back row.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:03 am
|
|
Squad i would go for
Hardaker
Tomkins
Hall
McGilveray
Makinson
Shenton
Watkins
Gale
Widdop
Williams
Hill
Burgess
Burgess
Graham
Walmsley
Hodgson
Roby
Clark
McMeeken
Whitehead
Ward (if not fit, he has snuck in to the leeds squad for Saturday, if not Heighington or Bateman)
Burgess
Oloughlin
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:12 am
|
|
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Yes but my point is Eden is in great form and we should be picking players in form.
He's scored about 4 tries in 10 weeks.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:41 am
|
|
Hardaker
McGilvray
Watkins
Percival
Hall
Widdop
Gale
Hill
Roby
Graham
Whitehead
Burgess S
O'Loughlin
Hodgson
Burgess G
Walmesley
Bateman
Rest of squad
Tomkins, Eden, Shenton, Williams, Burgess G, Watts, Ward or Farrell if Ward unavailable.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:49 am
|
|
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:57 am
|
|
Wonder whatever Hardakers done will have an effect on his selection. Ability wise he is by far our best full back. But Jesus, he was suspended for the 2013 WC and now he has done something that has forced Powell to drop arguably his best player for the clubs biggest game in their entire history. How can you trust him
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:13 pm
|
|
Rumours on social media that what Hardakers done, will mean he won't be on the plane to OZ. What a loving waste
|
|