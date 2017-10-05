BrisbaneRhino wrote: Eden was a wet lettuce in contact when he was at the Broncos. He seriously looked like he'd lose the ball every time he was tackled. As did Sargison this year and Hardaker last year. I'd have Eden in the squad because he can play full back, but people seriously underestimate just how much physically tougher the NRL is for outside backs.





I think that's why Bennett will go with McGilvary and Hall on the wings as they're both powerful runners who will take the ball out hard and direct. It's also why I think we'll struggle in the centres yet again, as I don't think Watkins, Percival or Shenton offer the physicality needed. I'm not sure about playing a second-row at centre, but if he's fit maybe McQueen is worth a go alongside Watkins to beef things up, or even play Bateman there? I'd rather Bateman play at centre as I don't think we can get away with being too lightweight in the back row.