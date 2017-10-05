WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC 2017 - England Squad

Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:47 am
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22745
Towns88 wrote:
Yet you've left out Shenton who's put most of Eden's meat pies on a platter.

Eden's tries are created inside of centre, even those that end with a Shenton pass.
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:50 am
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2061
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
I'd have Eden in the squad because he can play full back, but people seriously underestimate just how much physically tougher the NRL is for outside backs.


Whilst he is a very good winger, Eden's attempts to play at full-back at club level this year have been disasterous.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:54 am
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3481
SmokeyTA wrote:
Eden's tries are created inside of centre, even those that end with a Shenton pass.



Lots of them stem from Shenny's ability to no look pass , bad the ball along in 1 fell swoop or Shenton's ability to draw in the opposing centre / winger. An example of this was magic weekend where Eden had 3 walk ins on the back of sublime passes from Shenton .
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:02 am
Kelvin's Ferret User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 08, 2004 11:19 am
Posts: 7311
Location: Drinking with Enki
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Eden was a wet lettuce in contact when he was at the Broncos. He seriously looked like he'd lose the ball every time he was tackled. As did Sargison this year and Hardaker last year. I'd have Eden in the squad because he can play full back, but people seriously underestimate just how much physically tougher the NRL is for outside backs.



I think that's why Bennett will go with McGilvary and Hall on the wings as they're both powerful runners who will take the ball out hard and direct. It's also why I think we'll struggle in the centres yet again, as I don't think Watkins, Percival or Shenton offer the physicality needed. I'm not sure about playing a second-row at centre, but if he's fit maybe McQueen is worth a go alongside Watkins to beef things up, or even play Bateman there? I'd rather Bateman play at centre as I don't think we can get away with being too lightweight in the back row.
Last edited by Kelvin's Ferret on Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:22 am, edited 1 time in total.
For contributions, remittances, payments, and all other matters of any responsibility, please refer to someone else.

“The British people love a good hero and a good hate”
Lord Northcliffe
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:03 am
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22745
Squad i would go for
Hardaker
Tomkins
Hall
McGilveray
Makinson
Shenton
Watkins
Gale
Widdop
Williams
Hill
Burgess
Burgess
Graham
Walmsley
Hodgson
Roby
Clark
McMeeken
Whitehead
Ward (if not fit, he has snuck in to the leeds squad for Saturday, if not Heighington or Bateman)
Burgess
Oloughlin
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:12 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15243
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Yes but my point is Eden is in great form and we should be picking players in form.


He's scored about 4 tries in 10 weeks.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:41 am
Sthelens RLFC Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Sep 10, 2002 10:26 pm
Posts: 5847
Location: SH75 WN0
Hardaker
McGilvray
Watkins
Percival
Hall
Widdop
Gale
Hill
Roby
Graham
Whitehead
Burgess S
O'Loughlin

Hodgson
Burgess G
Walmesley
Bateman

Rest of squad
Tomkins, Eden, Shenton, Williams, Burgess G, Watts, Ward or Farrell if Ward unavailable.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:49 am
mailman Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2005 12:32 pm
Posts: 185
Location: Warrington
Daryl Clark is in it.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:57 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4814
Wonder whatever Hardakers done will have an effect on his selection. Ability wise he is by far our best full back. But Jesus, he was suspended for the 2013 WC and now he has done something that has forced Powell to drop arguably his best player for the clubs biggest game in their entire history. How can you trust him
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:13 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4814
Rumours on social media that what Hardakers done, will mean he won't be on the plane to OZ. What a loving waste
PreviousNext

