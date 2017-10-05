NickyKiss wrote:

My starting team and squad would be-



Hardaker

McGillvary Watkins Percival Hall

Widdop Gale

Graham Roby Watts

Whitehead S Burgess O'Loughlin



Subs

Walmsley Hill Bateman Hodgson



Rest of squad

Shaul Eden Gildart Williams Taylor T Burgess McMeekan



I doubt that's the squad which will be picked because I think Bennett will go with George Burgess and Heighington over Taylor and Wattsand I think he'll take Ratchford over Shaul but I'd go with that. The only two I wasn't sure on was Gildart over Shenton and Williams over Sneyd. The Williams decision is because he can back up the two hookers as well as the halves and Gildart would get more out of being back up centre long term then Shenton would. They've both had fantastic seasons so that ones debatable.