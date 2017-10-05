WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC 2017 - England Squad

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace RLWC 2017 - England Squad

Post a reply
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:54 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4811
I don't get this Bateman is too small. He's one of our best players IMO he was immense for Wigan in the final against Hull. He's not big but he's bloody strong.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:12 am
Big Jim Slade Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2011 11:57 am
Posts: 360
Willzay wrote:
He's not English. Neither is Heighington, nor Cuthbertson.

Both have English fathers and are entitled to British citizenship with no hoops to jump through, no residency to complete. How much more English do you want them to be?
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:06 am
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7918
Location: Warrington
NickyKiss wrote:
My starting team and squad would be-

Hardaker
McGillvary Watkins Percival Hall
Widdop Gale
Graham Roby Watts
Whitehead S Burgess O'Loughlin

Subs
Walmsley Hill Bateman Hodgson

Rest of squad
Shaul Eden Gildart Williams Taylor T Burgess McMeekan

I doubt that's the squad which will be picked because I think Bennett will go with George Burgess and Heighington over Taylor and Wattsand I think he'll take Ratchford over Shaul but I'd go with that. The only two I wasn't sure on was Gildart over Shenton and Williams over Sneyd. The Williams decision is because he can back up the two hookers as well as the halves and Gildart would get more out of being back up centre long term then Shenton would. They've both had fantastic seasons so that ones debatable.

I don't understand the hype regarding Hodgson. I think Clark is a much better player and better in defence.
Last edited by Lord Tony Smith on Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:13 am, edited 1 time in total.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:12 am
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7918
Location: Warrington
1. Hardaker
2. Eden
3. Percival
4. Watkins
5. Hall
6. Gale
7. Widdop
8. Hill
9. Roby
10. Graham
11. Whitehead
12. McMeeken
13. S Burgess

14. Clark
15. Walmsley
16. Bateman
17 Watts/T Burgess

Unsure why there's even a debate about leaving out a player who's scored 37 tries this season but each to their own.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:25 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27340
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Bull Mania wrote:
I don't get this Bateman is too small. He's one of our best players IMO he was immense for Wigan in the final against Hull. He's not big but he's bloody strong.


He is but it's a different kettle of fish in Test rugby. He comes up against much better opponents than he does at SL level. Size is a big factor. If he plays in the forwards we'll lose IMO.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:32 am
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5643
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
1. Hardaker
2. Eden
3. Percival
4. Watkins
5. Hall
6. Gale
7. Widdop
8. Hill
9. Roby
10. Graham
11. Whitehead
12. McMeeken
13. S Burgess

14. Clark
15. Walmsley
16. Bateman
17 Watts/T Burgess

Unsure why there's even a debate about leaving out a player who's scored 37 tries this season but each to their own.


Anyone can score tries on that Wing for Cas, as have been proven in previous years. It is the attacking structure leading up to the pass to the winger that creates those tries, not Greg Eden. Even the young lad who made his debut against Hull got 3 tries
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:02 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15242
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
You can tell when someone is too small for test rugby - Wikipedia has them 3" taller than they actually are. A brilliant club player but would get thrown around like a rag doll - just as Jon Wilkin did.
Eden is the same. Hall & McGilvary by plenty.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:15 am
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7918
Location: Warrington
Wilde 3 wrote:
Anyone can score tries on that Wing for Cas, as have been proven in previous years. It is the attacking structure leading up to the pass to the winger that creates those tries, not Greg Eden. Even the young lad who made his debut against Hull got 3 tries

Yes but my point is Eden is in great form and we should be picking players in form.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:23 am
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12510
We need size everywhere IMO. If we pick small wingers, they will get dominated in the early tackles and our sets are off to a poor start, I think that's going to be a bigger factor than finishing at international level.

1. Hardaker
2. McGillvary
3. Watkins (Needs to pull his finger out at this level)
4. Percival
5. Hall
6. Widdop
7. Gale
8. Graham
9. Hodgson
10. Hill
11. Whitehead
12. S.Burgess
13. O'Loughlin

14. T.Burgess (Forget the cards, Watts is a penalty machine. We can't afford it)
15. McMeeken
16. Roby
17. Taylor/Walmsley (See who is training better/looks less knackered from the long season.)

Reserves: Ratchford, Eden, Williams, Taylor/Walmsley, Watts, Houghton, Farrell (Bit bigger than Bateman, runs lines which may cause them trouble, less likely to get binned/sent off)
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, altofts wildcat, Asgardian13, Bull Mania, cas all the way, Cats13, endoman, Google Adsense [Bot], Grimmy, MortigiTempo, NEwildcat, SecondRowSaint, Smith's Brolly, spartakmixtapes, Stanley Unwin, TheUnassumingBadger, Towns88, Uncle Rico, Wilde 3, Wildthing and 282 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,7562,28076,2744,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM