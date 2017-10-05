We need size everywhere IMO. If we pick small wingers, they will get dominated in the early tackles and our sets are off to a poor start, I think that's going to be a bigger factor than finishing at international level.
1. Hardaker
2. McGillvary
3. Watkins (Needs to pull his finger out at this level)
4. Percival
5. Hall
6. Widdop
7. Gale
8. Graham
9. Hodgson
10. Hill
11. Whitehead
12. S.Burgess
13. O'Loughlin
14. T.Burgess (Forget the cards, Watts is a penalty machine. We can't afford it)
15. McMeeken
16. Roby
17. Taylor/Walmsley (See who is training better/looks less knackered from the long season.)
Reserves: Ratchford, Eden, Williams, Taylor/Walmsley, Watts, Houghton, Farrell (Bit bigger than Bateman, runs lines which may cause them trouble, less likely to get binned/sent off)
