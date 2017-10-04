|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21234
Location: WIGAN
|
The Biffs Back wrote:
I don't think that Eden will make the trip TBH and if he does Hall and McGillvary will start against both of Australia and NZ IMO
I would not pick Heighington as he isn't English by my criteria, but Bennett will pick him.
Stevie Ward would have been my choice IF fit and selected for the squad
Wayne Bennett's run on side v Australia
1:Hardaker
2:McGillvary
3:Watkins
4:Shenton
5:Hall
6:Widdop
7:Gale
8:S Burgess
9:Hodgeson
10:Graham
11:Whitehead
12:Heighington
13:O'Loughlin
Gutted for Stevie Ward to be missing another big game on Saturdsy. He's such a great prospect but he just can't seem to steer clear of injury. He was probably only 50/50 for the World Cup squad anyway so you can't see them taking a punt on him now.
|
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:37 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1046
|
Stevie Ward will be in the squad.
|
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:54 pm
|
Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2060
|
My team would be:
Hardaker
McGilvry
Watkins
Shenton
Eden
Widdop
Gale
Graham
Hodgson
Sam Burgess
Whitehead
McMeekan
O'Loughlin.
Walmsley
Taylor
Watts
Burgess.
Firstly, I hope Bennett sees the sense in maintaining the Castleford left edge. Gale, Hardaker, Shenton and Eden have been the best attacking combination in SL this year, and spend hour after hour training together and know instinctively what each other will do. The timing and execution of the plays that these players can run are a potent attacking weapon. As an individual, I rate Percival more than Shenton BUT the advantage of having a unit that already plays together regularly and to a very high standard outweighs this, in my opinion.
Ryan Hall. He's been England's best over the last decade. But he isn't any more. His game has never been based on blistering pace, but he can't score the kind of acrobatic tries that is now expected of wingers. I hear talk of his kick returns, but the extra metre or so he makes on contact doesn't compensate for the metres that could be gained by players with more pace on the kick return(i.e. Eden). If Eden can make six or seven metres more ground before the chasers get to him, it's worth far more than an extra metre or two at the point of contact.
Mike McMeekan. I might be accused of Cas bias here, but McMeekan played very well in the Samoa game and has just earned himself a place in the Super League Dream Team. However, more importantly, I'm tired of us picking forwards who are too small (Bateman and Farrell). They may hold their own in SL (and more), but watching them against Australia's or New Zealand's forwards is like watching men playing boys. All too often, the best they can manage is literally dragging down other forwards, clinging on for dear life. They have no defensive impact and no ability to dominate when they carry the ball. McMeekan, on the other hand, has the size and strength to actually dominate in the tackle, whether this be in attack or defence.
Oh, and if Kevin Brown is anywhere near the squad, it's certain proof that Bennett hasn't watched a SL game all year.
|
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:03 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 572
|
Chris McQueen could be an option at centre
|
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:06 pm
|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21234
Location: WIGAN
|
nottinghamtiger wrote:






















I don't think you're bias on McMeekan at all, he deserves a place in the squad but I would dispute that he did well against Samoa. It was probably his quietest game of the year with him making just 4 carries IIRC but he'll have obviously been nervous and a bit alien to the rest of the team.
He gets in the squad for me but will need to take his chance and play better then that when it comes.
|
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:27 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5682
|
musson wrote:
Chris McQueen could be an option at centre
He’s injured.
|
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:45 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6098
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
|
nottinghamtiger wrote:






















4 props on the bench?
|
The referee's indecision is final
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 11:23 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8293
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
|
Eden was a wet lettuce in contact when he was at the Broncos. He seriously looked like he'd lose the ball every time he was tackled. As did Sargison this year and Hardaker last year. I'd have Eden in the squad because he can play full back, but people seriously underestimate just how much physically tougher the NRL is for outside backs.
I think Hodgson will be given first chance, but he needs to show better decision-making under pressure than he has this year.
It will be interesting to see if Bennett goes for the same sort of team as the mid season test. He likes a genuine ball handler at full back and tends to pick strong centres so may again opt for Hardaker in the centres.
Given some of the movements announced today re Tonga, it will be interesting to see if there are any NRL bolters in the England squad. I don't actually expect any, but I also wouldn't be surprised.
|
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 11:37 pm
|
NSW
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 5:12 pm
Posts: 1679
|
Hardaker
McGilvary
Watkins
Shenton
Hall
Gale
Widdop
SBurgess
Roby
Graham
Bateman
Whitehead
O'Loughlin
Hodgson
Walamsley
Watts
TBurgess
Reserves
18.) McMeeken Backrow/Prop
19.) Eden Wing/FB
20.) Percival Centre
21.) Williams Halves/ Hooker
22.) Farrell Backrow
23.) Hill Prop
24.) Tomkins Fullback/ Halves
Standby
25.) Ratchford
26.) Taylor
|
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!
Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are
