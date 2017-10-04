WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC 2017 - England Squad









The Biffs Back wrote: I don't think that Eden will make the trip TBH and if he does Hall and McGillvary will start against both of Australia and NZ IMO

I would not pick Heighington as he isn't English by my criteria, but Bennett will pick him.

Stevie Ward would have been my choice IF fit and selected for the squad



Wayne Bennett's run on side v Australia

1:Hardaker

2:McGillvary

3:Watkins

4:Shenton

5:Hall

6:Widdop

7:Gale

8:S Burgess

9:Hodgeson

10:Graham

11:Whitehead

12:Heighington

13:O'Loughlin



Gutted for Stevie Ward to be missing another big game on Saturdsy. He's such a great prospect but he just can't seem to steer clear of injury. He was probably only 50/50 for the World Cup squad anyway so you can't see them taking a punt on him now.



Stevie Ward will be in the squad. nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger



My team would be:

Hardaker

McGilvry

Watkins

Shenton

Eden

Widdop

Gale

Graham

Hodgson

Sam Burgess

Whitehead

McMeekan

O'Loughlin.



Walmsley

Taylor

Watts

Burgess.



Firstly, I hope Bennett sees the sense in maintaining the Castleford left edge. Gale, Hardaker, Shenton and Eden have been the best attacking combination in SL this year, and spend hour after hour training together and know instinctively what each other will do. The timing and execution of the plays that these players can run are a potent attacking weapon. As an individual, I rate Percival more than Shenton BUT the advantage of having a unit that already plays together regularly and to a very high standard outweighs this, in my opinion.



Ryan Hall. He's been England's best over the last decade. But he isn't any more. His game has never been based on blistering pace, but he can't score the kind of acrobatic tries that is now expected of wingers. I hear talk of his kick returns, but the extra metre or so he makes on contact doesn't compensate for the metres that could be gained by players with more pace on the kick return(i.e. Eden). If Eden can make six or seven metres more ground before the chasers get to him, it's worth far more than an extra metre or two at the point of contact.



Mike McMeekan. I might be accused of Cas bias here, but McMeekan played very well in the Samoa game and has just earned himself a place in the Super League Dream Team. However, more importantly, I'm tired of us picking forwards who are too small (Bateman and Farrell). They may hold their own in SL (and more), but watching them against Australia's or New Zealand's forwards is like watching men playing boys. All too often, the best they can manage is literally dragging down other forwards, clinging on for dear life. They have no defensive impact and no ability to dominate when they carry the ball. McMeekan, on the other hand, has the size and strength to actually dominate in the tackle, whether this be in attack or defence.



Chris McQueen could be an option at centre NickyKiss

I don't think you're bias on McMeekan at all, he deserves a place in the squad but I would dispute that he did well against Samoa. It was probably his quietest game of the year with him making just 4 carries IIRC but he'll have obviously been nervous and a bit alien to the rest of the team.



I don't think you're bias on McMeekan at all, he deserves a place in the squad but I would dispute that he did well against Samoa. It was probably his quietest game of the year with him making just 4 carries IIRC but he'll have obviously been nervous and a bit alien to the rest of the team.

He gets in the squad for me but will need to take his chance and play better then that when it comes.



musson wrote: Chris McQueen could be an option at centre



Eden was a wet lettuce in contact when he was at the Broncos. He seriously looked like he'd lose the ball every time he was tackled. As did Sargison this year and Hardaker last year. I'd have Eden in the squad because he can play full back, but people seriously underestimate just how much physically tougher the NRL is for outside backs.



I think Hodgson will be given first chance, but he needs to show better decision-making under pressure than he has this year.



It will be interesting to see if Bennett goes for the same sort of team as the mid season test. He likes a genuine ball handler at full back and tends to pick strong centres so may again opt for Hardaker in the centres.



