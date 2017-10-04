My team would be:

Hardaker

McGilvry

Watkins

Shenton

Eden

Widdop

Gale

Graham

Hodgson

Sam Burgess

Whitehead

McMeekan

O'Loughlin.



Walmsley

Taylor

Watts

Burgess.



Firstly, I hope Bennett sees the sense in maintaining the Castleford left edge. Gale, Hardaker, Shenton and Eden have been the best attacking combination in SL this year, and spend hour after hour training together and know instinctively what each other will do. The timing and execution of the plays that these players can run are a potent attacking weapon. As an individual, I rate Percival more than Shenton BUT the advantage of having a unit that already plays together regularly and to a very high standard outweighs this, in my opinion.



Ryan Hall. He's been England's best over the last decade. But he isn't any more. His game has never been based on blistering pace, but he can't score the kind of acrobatic tries that is now expected of wingers. I hear talk of his kick returns, but the extra metre or so he makes on contact doesn't compensate for the metres that could be gained by players with more pace on the kick return(i.e. Eden). If Eden can make six or seven metres more ground before the chasers get to him, it's worth far more than an extra metre or two at the point of contact.



Mike McMeekan. I might be accused of Cas bias here, but McMeekan played very well in the Samoa game and has just earned himself a place in the Super League Dream Team. However, more importantly, I'm tired of us picking forwards who are too small (Bateman and Farrell). They may hold their own in SL (and more), but watching them against Australia's or New Zealand's forwards is like watching men playing boys. All too often, the best they can manage is literally dragging down other forwards, clinging on for dear life. They have no defensive impact and no ability to dominate when they carry the ball. McMeekan, on the other hand, has the size and strength to actually dominate in the tackle, whether this be in attack or defence.



Oh, and if Kevin Brown is anywhere near the squad, it's certain proof that Bennett hasn't watched a SL game all year.