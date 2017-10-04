Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: For me the only big decision is who goes in at centre alongside Watkins?



Hardaker

Eden

??

Watkins

Hall

Widdop

Gale

Graham

Hodgson

Hill

Whitehead

Bateman

S. Burgess



For me that is our starting line up, or move Burgess to prop instead of Hill. And bring O'Loughlin in at LF.

Whitehead as a second row is the best we have & should be played with Sam Burgess, Bateman is to small I would have O'Loughin at 13. I would like to see Hill Watts & Taylor in the squad. Hodgson at 9 along with Widdop at 6 are the best we have for the spots. Widdop has been the best half in the NRL this year. Not sure if I would have either of the Burgess twins in the team certainly in the starting 13 I have seen every game they have played this year & they have been bang ordinary at times. Is Shenton still playing internationals as he is back at the top of his game with Cas.