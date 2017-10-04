WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC 2017 - England Squad

Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:27 pm
brearley84 User avatar
would like to see walmsley given a shot this time in the pack for sure

roby too has been in great from lately

suppose bennett will stick with hodgson though, has he been going well in the nrl this season? know he had a good first season down under.

gale to partner widdop in the halves... but im yet to be convinced by widdop, been poor for England
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:33 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
brearley84 wrote:
gale to partner widdop in the halves... but im yet to be convinced by widdop, been poor for England

Gareth Widdop won NRL Stand Off of the year. With Gale winning man of steel, that’s awards for both our half backs.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 5:59 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
brearley84 wrote:
would like to see walmsley given a shot this time in the pack for sure

roby too has been in great from lately

suppose bennett will stick with hodgson though, has he been going well in the nrl this season? know he had a good first season down under.

gale to partner widdop in the halves... but im yet to be convinced by widdop, been poor for England


Hodgson has been very good at times, average/poor at others but that looked to be as much as trying too hard as anything else, Canberra were off the pace a lot this year compared to last, he is still our best at 9 for me and the fact he is settled out there now makes him a safe bet.

Whitehead has looked very good whenever i seen Canberra and should go well.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:00 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Gareth Widdop won NRL Stand Off of the year. With Gale winning man of steel, that’s awards for both our half backs.


True.hopefully our pack can lay a platform and give them a chance.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:03 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
Hodgson has been very good at times, average/poor at others but that looked to be as much as trying too hard as anything else, Canberra were off the pace a lot this year compared to last, he is still our best at 9 for me and the fact he is settled out there now makes him a safe bet.

Whitehead has looked very good whenever i seen Canberra and should go well.


Agree. Whitehead will definitely be in the second row with Sam Burgess, quality player.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:15 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
For me the only big decision is who goes in at centre alongside Watkins?

Hardaker
Eden
??
Watkins
Hall
Widdop
Gale
Graham
Hodgson
Hill
Whitehead
Bateman
S. Burgess

For me that is our starting line up, or move Burgess to prop instead of Hill. And bring O'Loughlin in at LF.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:37 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
For me the only big decision is who goes in at centre alongside Watkins?

Hardaker
Eden
??
Watkins
Hall
Widdop
Gale
Graham
Hodgson
Hill
Whitehead
Bateman
S. Burgess

For me that is our starting line up, or move Burgess to prop instead of Hill. And bring O'Loughlin in at LF.


That would be my team too with 3 props on the bench and Roby
The centre situation is tough though
I was hoping sargison would have had an awesome year in the NRL and filled that void but it's not to be

Hardaker did play in the centre during his stint at the panthers and I thought he looked good albeit he's clearly being the best fb in the league this year
We do have other options at fb, S Tompkins, Jamie Shaul..... it's a tough one
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:39 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
For me the only big decision is who goes in at centre alongside Watkins?

Hardaker
Eden
??
Watkins
Hall
Widdop
Gale
Graham
Hodgson
Hill
Whitehead
Bateman
S. Burgess

For me that is our starting line up, or move Burgess to prop instead of Hill. And bring O'Loughlin in at LF.
Whitehead as a second row is the best we have & should be played with Sam Burgess, Bateman is to small I would have O'Loughin at 13. I would like to see Hill Watts & Taylor in the squad. Hodgson at 9 along with Widdop at 6 are the best we have for the spots. Widdop has been the best half in the NRL this year. Not sure if I would have either of the Burgess twins in the team certainly in the starting 13 I have seen every game they have played this year & they have been bang ordinary at times. Is Shenton still playing internationals as he is back at the top of his game with Cas.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:07 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
My starting team and squad would be-

Hardaker
McGillvary Watkins Percival Hall
Widdop Gale
Graham Roby Watts
Whitehead S Burgess O'Loughlin

Subs
Walmsley Hill Bateman Hodgson

Rest of squad
Shaul Eden Gildart Williams Taylor T Burgess McMeekan

I doubt that's the squad which will be picked because I think Bennett will go with George Burgess and Heighington over Taylor and Wattsand I think he'll take Ratchford over Shaul but I'd go with that. The only two I wasn't sure on was Gildart over Shenton and Williams over Sneyd. The Williams decision is because he can back up the two hookers as well as the halves and Gildart would get more out of being back up centre long term then Shenton would. They've both had fantastic seasons so that ones debatable.
Re: RLWC 2017 - England Squad
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:21 pm
The Biffs Back User avatar
I don't think that Eden will make the trip TBH and if he does Hall and McGillvary will start against both of Australia and NZ IMO
I would not pick Heighington as he isn't English by my criteria, but Bennett will pick him.
Stevie Ward would have been my choice IF fit and selected for the squad

Wayne Bennett's run on side v Australia
1:Hardaker
2:McGillvary
3:Watkins
4:Shenton
5:Hall
6:Widdop
7:Gale
8:S Burgess
9:Hodgeson
10:Graham
11:Whitehead
12:Heighington
13:O'Loughlin
