brearley84 wrote: would like to see walmsley given a shot this time in the pack for sure



roby too has been in great from lately



suppose bennett will stick with hodgson though, has he been going well in the nrl this season? know he had a good first season down under.



gale to partner widdop in the halves... but im yet to be convinced by widdop, been poor for England



Hodgson has been very good at times, average/poor at others but that looked to be as much as trying too hard as anything else, Canberra were off the pace a lot this year compared to last, he is still our best at 9 for me and the fact he is settled out there now makes him a safe bet.



Hodgson has been very good at times, average/poor at others but that looked to be as much as trying too hard as anything else, Canberra were off the pace a lot this year compared to last, he is still our best at 9 for me and the fact he is settled out there now makes him a safe bet.

Whitehead has looked very good whenever i seen Canberra and should go well.

Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: Gareth Widdop won NRL Stand Off of the year. With Gale winning man of steel, that’s awards for both our half backs.



True.hopefully our pack can lay a platform and give them a chance.



Biff Tannen wrote: Hodgson has been very good at times, average/poor at others but that looked to be as much as trying too hard as anything else, Canberra were off the pace a lot this year compared to last, he is still our best at 9 for me and the fact he is settled out there now makes him a safe bet.



Whitehead has looked very good whenever i seen Canberra and should go well.



Agree. Whitehead will definitely be in the second row with Sam Burgess, quality player.

For me the only big decision is who goes in at centre alongside Watkins?



Hardaker

Eden

??

Watkins

Hall

Widdop

Gale

Graham

Hodgson

Hill

Whitehead

Bateman

S. Burgess



For me that is our starting line up, or move Burgess to prop instead of Hill. And bring O'Loughlin in at LF. BULLSBOY2011:

'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'



Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: For me the only big decision is who goes in at centre alongside Watkins?



Hardaker

Eden

??

Watkins

Hall

Widdop

Gale

Graham

Hodgson

Hill

Whitehead

Bateman

S. Burgess



For me that is our starting line up, or move Burgess to prop instead of Hill. And bring O'Loughlin in at LF.



That would be my team too with 3 props on the bench and Roby

The centre situation is tough though

I was hoping sargison would have had an awesome year in the NRL and filled that void but it's not to be



Hardaker did play in the centre during his stint at the panthers and I thought he looked good albeit he's clearly being the best fb in the league this year

That would be my team too with 3 props on the bench and Roby

The centre situation is tough though

I was hoping sargison would have had an awesome year in the NRL and filled that void but it's not to be

Hardaker did play in the centre during his stint at the panthers and I thought he looked good albeit he's clearly being the best fb in the league this year

We do have other options at fb, S Tompkins, Jamie Shaul..... it's a tough one



Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: For me the only big decision is who goes in at centre alongside Watkins?



Hardaker

Eden

??

Watkins

Hall

Widdop

Gale

Graham

Hodgson

Hill

Whitehead

Bateman

S. Burgess



