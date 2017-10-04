would like to see walmsley given a shot this time in the pack for sure
roby too has been in great from lately
suppose bennett will stick with hodgson though, has he been going well in the nrl this season? know he had a good first season down under.
gale to partner widdop in the halves... but im yet to be convinced by widdop, been poor for England
