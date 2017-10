Wilde 3 wrote: When is it due to be named? Normally the train on squad is announced with the Grand Final players added afterwards.



Really hope that Bennet looks past the "disciplinary" issues and picks Liam Watts

I'd have Watts in my team every day of the week. Against the Aussies you need that man who doesn't care for reputations and is gonna get in their face and rattle them whoever they are. I think Watts is that man