mr t hall wrote:
Agreed,might entice you back to watching em..
Strange that the official article of Paul Haggerty's appointment doesn't mention Steven Bonfield as a co-director ? Is he on the board or just an employed company secretary ?
"He is about to take up the position of Company Secretary of Halifax RLFC to support the new Board of Directors." This is usually a salaried role, but I guess that Steven may be doing this for nothing to support the club, for a nominal fee (expenses), or on a full salaried basis. Any which way, the Company Secretary isn't necessarily a director (and normally isn't, but he can be).
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bentleyman, Bubba, Faxtastic123, Hudd-Shay, HXSparky, Nat (Rugby_Aholic), swifty62 and 108 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,648,002
|2,910
|76,293
|4,559
|SET
|