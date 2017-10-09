mr t hall wrote: Strange that the official article of Paul Haggerty's appointment doesn't mention Steven Bonfield as a co-director ? Is he on the board or just an employed company secretary ? Agreed,might entice you back to watching em..Strange that the official article of Paul Haggerty's appointment doesn't mention Steven Bonfield as a co-director ? Is he on the board or just an employed company secretary ?

"He is about to take up the position of Company Secretary of Halifax RLFC to support the new Board of Directors." This is usually a salaried role, but I guess that Steven may be doing this for nothing to support the club, for a nominal fee (expenses), or on a full salaried basis. Any which way, the Company Secretary isn't necessarily a director (and normally isn't, but he can be).