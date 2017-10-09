WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - another new board member

Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:06 am
Pellon Boy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Mar 09, 2015 11:44 am
Posts: 383
Faxnay wrote:
Hi have heard a rumour that a Mr marwan could be joining us or at least have an interest in us from next year has anyone else heard anything ?


I'd heard he was interested in the Bulls
Re: another new board member
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:06 pm
Bubba Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 10:48 am
Posts: 5523
Location: Halifax
And another board member announced.

I like what Fax are doing; building a cabinet of people with wide ranging skills and experiences rather than the 'dictatorial' style of ownership seen at FCHT.
Loving the hypocrisy of some.
Re: another new board member
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:17 pm
mr t hall Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2534
Bubba wrote:
And another board member announced.

I like what Fax are doing; building a cabinet of people with wide ranging skills and experiences rather than the 'dictatorial' style of ownership seen at FCHT.
Agreed,might entice you back to watching em..:) Strange that the official article of Paul Haggerty's appointment doesn't mention Steven Bonfield as a co-director ? Is he on the board or just an employed company secretary ?
Re: another new board member
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:36 pm
Bubba Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 10:48 am
Posts: 5523
Location: Halifax
mr t hall wrote:
Agreed,might entice you back to watching em..:) Strange that the official article of Paul Haggerty's appointment doesn't mention Steven Bonfield as a co-director ? Is he on the board or just an employed company secretary ?


Maybe one day when the RFL get their house in order.
Loving the hypocrisy of some.
Re: another new board member
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:59 pm
mr t hall Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2534
That's a no then :)
Re: another new board member
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 1:11 pm
faxcar Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2570
Welcome onto the board Paul.
Those decades of business experience and passion for the club means we are in good hands.
Re: another new board member
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 1:35 pm
swifty62 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 19, 2009 5:07 pm
Posts: 4736
Location: on the outskirts of halifax
https://www.halifaxrlfc.co.uk/article/5 ... d-addition
been around here long time, thought would start posting...........
Re: another new board member
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:09 pm
thefaxfanman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 14, 2013 10:47 pm
Posts: 1207
Location: Halifax, West Yorkshire
mr t hall wrote:
That's a no then :)


:lol:
In Marshall, We Trust

'LET ONLY THOSE WHO ENTER DO SO WITH PRIDE AND A DETERMINATION TO UPHOLD THE FINE TRADITION OF THE CLUB' - THRUM HALL DRESSING ROOM PLAQUE
Re: another new board member
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:25 pm
HXSparky User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1298
mr t hall wrote:
Agreed,might entice you back to watching em..:) Strange that the official article of Paul Haggerty's appointment doesn't mention Steven Bonfield as a co-director ? Is he on the board or just an employed company secretary ?


"He is about to take up the position of Company Secretary of Halifax RLFC to support the new Board of Directors." This is usually a salaried role, but I guess that Steven may be doing this for nothing to support the club, for a nominal fee (expenses), or on a full salaried basis. Any which way, the Company Secretary isn't necessarily a director (and normally isn't, but he can be).
