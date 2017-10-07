Sal Paradise

Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: I'm all for quality players playing for the smaller nations. Means we won't have a World Cup like 2000 and before where lower teams got hammered on the daily. Now it's more competitive. However, on the other hand if I were these top nations, I'd sack the likes of Taumalolo, Fifita off and let them play for Tonga etc for good. They can replace them with quality.

Really - Taumalolo is just about as good as it gets and Fifita isn't far behind
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
roopy



FIJI WORLD CUP SQUAD

1. Kane Evans - Sydney Roosters

2. Salesi Faingaa - Parramatta Eels

3. Jarryd Hayne - Gold Coast Titans

4. Tui Kamikamica - Melbourne Storm/ SC Falcons

5. Villiame Kikau - Penrith Panthers

6. Apisai Koroisau - Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

7. Joe Lovadua - St George-Illawarra Dragons

8. Henry Raiwalui - Mounties RLFC

9. Taane Milne - St George-Illawarra Dragons/ Illawarra RLFC

10. Sitiveni Moceidreke - South Sydney Rabbitohs/ North Sydney Bears

11. Marcelo Montoya - Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

12. Kevin Naiqama (C) - Wests Tigers

13. Ben Nakubuwai - Gold Coast Titans/ Tweed Heads Seagulls

14. Mikaele Ravalawa - Canberra Raiders

15. Junior Roqica - London Broncos

16. Jacob Saifiti - Newcastle Knights

17. Ashton Sims - Warrington Wolves

18. Korbin Sims - Brisbane Broncos

19. Pio Seci - Nabua Broncos

20. James Storer - Port Kembla Blacks

21. Akuila Uate - Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

22. Eloni Vunakece - Sydney Roosters/ Wyong Roos

23. Suliasi Vunivalu - Melbourne Storm

24. Brayden Wiliame - Catalans Dragons



Strong side for Fiji. With so many good backs, they'll probably use Hayne at 5\8, which will give them much needed quality in the halves.
Bulls Boy 2011

Sal Paradise wrote: Really - Taumalolo is just about as good as it gets and Fifita isn't far behind



I know that but it will be a lot easier for the likes of NZ and Australia to find a quality replacement for these players, and to be honest they will still probably be big names. However should Tonga try to replace them the quality would be significantly lower.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
Call Me God

'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'



Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth Call Me God

Superted wrote: Well I think it's great for the game.

Really?

Taumololo and the others going to Tonga was the catalyst here in NZ for the Media to begin the debate about eligibility rules and whilst some defend the use of heavily stacked Heritage squads, it's hard to put up a valid argument when the likes of Issac Luke tries to get a game with Ireland once he'd been overlooked by the Kiwis.



It doesn't interfere with the enjoyment of the games and to be honest, it probably attracts more viewers and fans to games if the matches are going to be competitive, but the reality is that after a great tournament in 2013, Tongan and Samoa Domestic RL is still pretty non-existent and even Scotland's thrilling draw with NZ last year did little for the domestic game north of the border.



A quick look at Group B shows that Tonga(4) and Samoa(2) have only 6 players born in those countries, representing their countries and whilst articles like this one



I fail to see how 72% of players not actually being from the country they are representing is "great" for the game?



The USA may well get hammered by Fiji in Group D, but at least the'll have a team of USA born players whilst Fiji has a squad with 18 heritage players in it.......and I doubt the Italians will be very Italian in their make up either.





Call Me God wrote:

Taumololo and the others going to Tonga was the catalyst here in NZ for the Media to begin the debate about eligibility rules and whilst some defend the use of heavily stacked Heritage squads, it's hard to put up a valid argument when the likes of Issac Luke tries to get a game with Ireland once he'd been overlooked by the Kiwis.



It doesn't interfere with the enjoyment of the games and to be honest, it probably attracts more viewers and fans to games if the matches are going to be competitive, but the reality is that after a great tournament in 2013, Tongan and Samoa Domestic RL is still pretty non-existent and even Scotland's thrilling draw with NZ last year did little for the domestic game north of the border.



A quick look at Group B shows that Tonga(4) and Samoa(2) have only 6 players born in those countries, representing their countries and whilst articles like this one



I fail to see how 72% of players not actually being from the country they are representing is "great" for the game?



The USA may well get hammered by Fiji in Group D, but at least the'll have a team of USA born players whilst Fiji has a squad with 18 heritage players in it.......and I doubt the Italians will be very Italian in their make up either.





The difference between League and Union.

Union fans will talk up their game - no matter what.

League fans will talk down their game - no matter what.



Union has a successful international game because their fans get on board and love to see it succeed.

Union has a successful international game because their fans get on board and love to see it succeed.
League struggles because the fans put the boot in every chance they get.
Call Me God

roopy wrote: The difference between League and Union.

Union fans will talk up their game - no matter what.

League fans will talk down their game - no matter what.

Really?

https://www.stuff.co.nz/sport/rugby/opinion/97625537/mark-reason-sorry-but-the-all-blacks-are-now-a-dirty-side



roopy wrote: Union has a successful international game because their fans get on board and love to see it succeed.

League struggles because the fans put the boot in every chance they get.



Rather a simplistic viewpoint there, especially as it is a sweeping statement rather than a response to the issue of our game at International level being awash with heritage players. As I said, it won't stop me attending or watching, but the reality is that until our governing bodies actually govern for the benefit of the game and not just the top clubs, we will continue to see international sides stacked with ANZAC players and little development at grass roots.



Ireland have picked 2 Irish Born players in their 24. It's not like they are likely to trouble the engraver at the end of the tournament, so surely it would be better to have more guys playing in their domestic comp (like the USA have done) rather than have ex-England caps like LMS running out for them?

This isn't a league fan putting the boot in, it's a League fan wanting to see real development and that means pathways fr more people to play the game, not diluting the payer pool across imaginary RL Playing nations. Really?Rather a simplistic viewpoint there, especially as it is a sweeping statement rather than a response to the issue of our game at International level being awash with heritage players. As I said, it won't stop me attending or watching, but the reality is that until our governing bodies actually govern for the benefit of the game and not just the top clubs, we will continue to see international sides stacked with ANZAC players and little development at grass roots.Ireland have picked 2 Irish Born players in their 24. It's not like they are likely to trouble the engraver at the end of the tournament, so surely it would be better to have more guys playing in their domestic comp (like the USA have done) rather than have ex-England caps like LMS running out for them?This isn't a league fan putting the boot in, it's a League fan wanting to see real development and that means pathways fr more people to play the game, not diluting the payer pool across imaginary RL Playing nations. Call Me God

