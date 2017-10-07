|
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15651
Location: On the road
|
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I'm all for quality players playing for the smaller nations. Means we won't have a World Cup like 2000 and before where lower teams got hammered on the daily. Now it's more competitive. However, on the other hand if I were these top nations, I'd sack the likes of Taumalolo, Fifita off and let them play for Tonga etc for good. They can replace them with quality.
Really - Taumalolo is just about as good as it gets and Fifita isn't far behind
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:43 am
|
roopy
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1751
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
|
FIJI WORLD CUP SQUAD
1. Kane Evans - Sydney Roosters
2. Salesi Faingaa - Parramatta Eels
3. Jarryd Hayne - Gold Coast Titans
4. Tui Kamikamica - Melbourne Storm/ SC Falcons
5. Villiame Kikau - Penrith Panthers
6. Apisai Koroisau - Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles
7. Joe Lovadua - St George-Illawarra Dragons
8. Henry Raiwalui - Mounties RLFC
9. Taane Milne - St George-Illawarra Dragons/ Illawarra RLFC
10. Sitiveni Moceidreke - South Sydney Rabbitohs/ North Sydney Bears
11. Marcelo Montoya - Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
12. Kevin Naiqama (C) - Wests Tigers
13. Ben Nakubuwai - Gold Coast Titans/ Tweed Heads Seagulls
14. Mikaele Ravalawa - Canberra Raiders
15. Junior Roqica - London Broncos
16. Jacob Saifiti - Newcastle Knights
17. Ashton Sims - Warrington Wolves
18. Korbin Sims - Brisbane Broncos
19. Pio Seci - Nabua Broncos
20. James Storer - Port Kembla Blacks
21. Akuila Uate - Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles
22. Eloni Vunakece - Sydney Roosters/ Wyong Roos
23. Suliasi Vunivalu - Melbourne Storm
24. Brayden Wiliame - Catalans Dragons
Strong side for Fiji. With so many good backs, they'll probably use Hayne at 5\8, which will give them much needed quality in the halves.
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 4:00 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3137
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
Really - Taumalolo is just about as good as it gets and Fifita isn't far behind
I know that but it will be a lot easier for the likes of NZ and Australia to find a quality replacement for these players, and to be honest they will still probably be big names. However should Tonga try to replace them the quality would be significantly lower.
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:39 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 110
|
Superted wrote:
Well I think it's great for the game.
Really?
Taumololo and the others going to Tonga was the catalyst here in NZ for the Media to begin the debate about eligibility rules and whilst some defend the use of heavily stacked Heritage squads, it's hard to put up a valid argument when the likes of Issac Luke tries to get a game with Ireland once he'd been overlooked by the Kiwis.
It doesn't interfere with the enjoyment of the games and to be honest, it probably attracts more viewers and fans to games if the matches are going to be competitive, but the reality is that after a great tournament in 2013, Tongan and Samoa Domestic RL is still pretty non-existent and even Scotland's thrilling draw with NZ last year did little for the domestic game north of the border.
A quick look at Group B shows that Tonga(4) and Samoa(2) have only 6 players born in those countries, representing their countries and whilst articles like this one https://www.playersvoice.com.au/michael-jennings-tonga-world-cup-revolution/#DH3pkoXQTCwOVDKR.97
show the passion that is involved and claim that "younger players will come through", the reality is that once the trophy is won, the domestic leagues will get little benefit. Scotlands' squad has yet to be announced but it's fair to say that they will name 2 or at best 3 Scottish born players. The last team in the Group contains 4 Aussies and a Samoan in their 24, so the reality is that 69 of the 96 players in that group are "heritage players".
I fail to see how 72% of players not actually being from the country they are representing is "great" for the game?
The USA may well get hammered by Fiji in Group D, but at least the'll have a team of USA born players whilst Fiji has a squad with 18 heritage players in it.......and I doubt the Italians will be very Italian in their make up either.
As I say, it won't stop me going to games or tuning in, but I believe that it weakens the game when people talk about Samoa and Tonga being threat to New Zealand, when Tonga and Samoa have little domestic structure and rely on heritage for the vast majority of their players.
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:08 pm
|
roopy
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1751
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
|
Call Me God wrote:
Really?
Taumololo and the others going to Tonga was the catalyst here in NZ for the Media to begin the debate about eligibility rules and whilst some defend the use of heavily stacked Heritage squads, it's hard to put up a valid argument when the likes of Issac Luke tries to get a game with Ireland once he'd been overlooked by the Kiwis.
It doesn't interfere with the enjoyment of the games and to be honest, it probably attracts more viewers and fans to games if the matches are going to be competitive, but the reality is that after a great tournament in 2013, Tongan and Samoa Domestic RL is still pretty non-existent and even Scotland's thrilling draw with NZ last year did little for the domestic game north of the border.
A quick look at Group B shows that Tonga(4) and Samoa(2) have only 6 players born in those countries, representing their countries and whilst articles like this one https://www.playersvoice.com.au/michael-jennings-tonga-world-cup-revolution/#DH3pkoXQTCwOVDKR.97
show the passion that is involved and claim that "younger players will come through", the reality is that once the trophy is won, the domestic leagues will get little benefit. Scotlands' squad has yet to be announced but it's fair to say that they will name 2 or at best 3 Scottish born players. The last team in the Group contains 4 Aussies and a Samoan in their 24, so the reality is that 69 of the 96 players in that group are "heritage players".
I fail to see how 72% of players not actually being from the country they are representing is "great" for the game?
The USA may well get hammered by Fiji in Group D, but at least the'll have a team of USA born players whilst Fiji has a squad with 18 heritage players in it.......and I doubt the Italians will be very Italian in their make up either.
As I say, it won't stop me going to games or tuning in, but I believe that it weakens the game when people talk about Samoa and Tonga being threat to New Zealand, when Tonga and Samoa have little domestic structure and rely on heritage for the vast majority of their players.
The difference between League and Union.
Union fans will talk up their game - no matter what.
League fans will talk down their game - no matter what.
Union has a successful international game because their fans get on board and love to see it succeed.
League struggles because the fans put the boot in every chance they get.
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:53 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 110
|
roopy wrote:
The difference between League and Union.
Union fans will talk up their game - no matter what.
League fans will talk down their game - no matter what.
Really?https://www.stuff.co.nz/sport/rugby/opinion/97625537/mark-reason-sorry-but-the-all-blacks-are-now-a-dirty-side
roopy wrote:
Union has a successful international game because their fans get on board and love to see it succeed.
League struggles because the fans put the boot in every chance they get.
Rather a simplistic viewpoint there, especially as it is a sweeping statement rather than a response to the issue of our game at International level being awash with heritage players. As I said, it won't stop me attending or watching, but the reality is that until our governing bodies actually govern for the benefit of the game and not just the top clubs, we will continue to see international sides stacked with ANZAC players and little development at grass roots.
Ireland have picked 2 Irish Born players in their 24. It's not like they are likely to trouble the engraver at the end of the tournament, so surely it would be better to have more guys playing in their domestic comp (like the USA have done) rather than have ex-England caps like LMS running out for them?
This isn't a league fan putting the boot in, it's a League fan wanting to see real development and that means pathways fr more people to play the game, not diluting the payer pool across imaginary RL Playing nations.
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:55 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 110
|
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Big Jim Slade, BiltonRobin, Call Me God, Cougars2108, DannyB, Darrell, Dropkick Murphy, Him, leg_end, loiner81, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Norton123, Roy Haggerty, Salford red all over, SecondRowSaint, Tharg The Mighty, The Devil's Advocate, Tricky2309, Yahoo [Bot] and 381 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,646,406
|2,073
|76,290
|4,559
|SET
|