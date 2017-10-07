WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga

Post a reply
Re: RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:22 am
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15643
Location: On the road
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I'm all for quality players playing for the smaller nations. Means we won't have a World Cup like 2000 and before where lower teams got hammered on the daily. Now it's more competitive. However, on the other hand if I were these top nations, I'd sack the likes of Taumalolo, Fifita off and let them play for Tonga etc for good. They can replace them with quality.

Really - Taumalolo is just about as good as it gets and Fifita isn't far behind
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Big Jim Slade, cas all the way, cravenpark1, King Street Cat, mwindass, nottinghamtiger, onlyanorthernsoul, Psychedelic Casual, Rhinoshaund III, roopy, Sal Paradise, sanjunien, sirlesboyd, Smith's Brolly, steadygetyerboots-on, TheUnassumingBadger, wakeyrule, warriorweed, Wildthing, Willzay and 325 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,645,2052,31876,2824,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM