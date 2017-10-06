|
Shifty Cat wrote:
He doesn't exactly have the best relationship with Aus RL at times does he and they also didn't pick him last year, when he was arguably the best Prop in the world. Bit of two fingered slatute to them maybe?
Has he played for Australia previously? If so, then it's defo a two fingered salute to them, but the RLIF really need to start getting a handle on these dual nation players and stop them jumping ship from one country to the other, especially once they have declared/played for one - it's just a joke.
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Mike Oxlong wrote:
Has he played for Australia previously? If so, then it's defo a two fingered salute to them, but the RLIF really need to start getting a handle on these dual nation players and stop them jumping ship from one country to the other, especially once they have declared/played for one - it's just a joke.
They used to have a handle on it, but the rules were changed to allow such moves between tier 1 & 2 nations, and without it, we wouldn't see these guys playing for Tonga at the WC.
The main failing is the international calendar - have often between world cups do Tonga play, and how often do they get an opportunity vs top tier nations?
DGM wrote:
They used to have a handle on it, but the rules were changed to allow such moves between tier 1 & 2 nations, and without it, we wouldn't see these guys playing for Tonga at the WC.
The main failing is the international calendar - have often between world cups do Tonga play, and how often do they get an opportunity vs top tier nations?
No and I get that, but we can't have it where players get selected for one country and then at the last hour just get to change their mind to another one. Or worse don't get selected for a country, having previously played for them, and then go and get picked for another just because that is where their heritage lies.
Perhaps the tier 1/2 system will have the opposite effect to what was expected.
You'll be lucky to see Samoa/ Tonga/ Italy have an reasonable international calendar with regular games, so why not play for them during the world cup then, rest of time, pick up your more regular appearance fees with one of the big three.
Smith's Brolly wrote:
so why not play for them during the world cup then, rest of time, pick up your more regular appearance fees with one of the big three.
And that is why the whole thing is joke - you shouldn't be able to pick and choose based on how much you are going to be paid, or what chance you have/haven't of winning a World Cup!
Countries are never going to progress and have the international calendar we all want them to have if they don't have their best players available for every game.
Better players = better games = more competitive matches = better crowds = more tournaments = more players getting into the sport from "2nd tier countries" = growth!
Not quite as simple as that I know, but we need to start somewhere
I'm all for quality players playing for the smaller nations. Means we won't have a World Cup like 2000 and before where lower teams got hammered on the daily. Now it's more competitive. However, on the other hand if I were these top nations, I'd sack the likes of Taumalolo, Fifita off and let them play for Tonga etc for good. They can replace them with quality.
We have this hand wringing argument before every WC, and as soon as a ball is kicked, everyone forgets about it and enjoys the footy.
This year we will see many of the countries go to a new level again, after improving a lot last WC.
If the top 3 sides don't bring their A game every time, a hungry Samoa, Italy, PNG or Fiji will make them pay .
|