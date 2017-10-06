DGM wrote: They used to have a handle on it, but the rules were changed to allow such moves between tier 1 & 2 nations, and without it, we wouldn't see these guys playing for Tonga at the WC.



The main failing is the international calendar - have often between world cups do Tonga play, and how often do they get an opportunity vs top tier nations?

No and I get that, but we can't have it where players get selected for one country and then at the last hour just get to change their mind to another one. Or worse don't get selected for a country, having previously played for them, and then go and get picked for another just because that is where their heritage lies.