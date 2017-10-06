WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga

Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:47 am
Shifty Cat wrote:
He doesn't exactly have the best relationship with Aus RL at times does he and they also didn't pick him last year, when he was arguably the best Prop in the world. Bit of two fingered slatute to them maybe?


Has he played for Australia previously? If so, then it's defo a two fingered salute to them, but the RLIF really need to start getting a handle on these dual nation players and stop them jumping ship from one country to the other, especially once they have declared/played for one - it's just a joke.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:55 am
Mike Oxlong wrote:
Has he played for Australia previously? If so, then it's defo a two fingered salute to them, but the RLIF really need to start getting a handle on these dual nation players and stop them jumping ship from one country to the other, especially once they have declared/played for one - it's just a joke.


They used to have a handle on it, but the rules were changed to allow such moves between tier 1 & 2 nations, and without it, we wouldn't see these guys playing for Tonga at the WC.

The main failing is the international calendar - have often between world cups do Tonga play, and how often do they get an opportunity vs top tier nations?
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:01 am
DGM wrote:
They used to have a handle on it, but the rules were changed to allow such moves between tier 1 & 2 nations, and without it, we wouldn't see these guys playing for Tonga at the WC.

The main failing is the international calendar - have often between world cups do Tonga play, and how often do they get an opportunity vs top tier nations?


No and I get that, but we can't have it where players get selected for one country and then at the last hour just get to change their mind to another one. Or worse don't get selected for a country, having previously played for them, and then go and get picked for another just because that is where their heritage lies.
