Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: If Lebanon get anywhere near England in that game it will be one of the most embarrassing performances from an England side since the poor showing against PNG in the 2008 World Cup.



2013 v Italy.

http://www.bbc.com/sport/rugby-league/24565586 2013 v Italy. brearley84

money for tonga today



25/1 to win if you fancy it, i dont HUDDERSFIELD

-

THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE Bulls Boy 2011

Buggo wrote:

http://www.bbc.com/sport/rugby-league/24565586 2013 v Italy.



Oh aye. I forgot about that friendly! With the team we had out that day we should have won. Although I'd say our team now is much better and in all fairness that 'Italian' team had these in their starting line up:



Anthony Minichiello

Josh Mantellato

James Tedesco

Aiden Guerra

James Saltonstall

Anthony Laffranchi

Dean Parata

Paul Vaughan

Mark Minichiello



Oh aye. I forgot about that friendly! With the team we had out that day we should have won. Although I'd say our team now is much better and in all fairness that 'Italian' team had these in their starting line up:

Anthony Minichiello

Josh Mantellato

James Tedesco

Aiden Guerra

James Saltonstall

Anthony Laffranchi

Dean Parata

Paul Vaughan

Mark Minichiello

In their starting line up. No excuses like, should have won. But that 'Italian' side had some world class players in it. Who do Lebanon have? Anyway, back on topic. I still think Tonga (outside of the Top 3) have a very likely chance of reaching the semi finals. And who knows, they look capable of beating a Top 3 team on their day, I just feel like their halves let them down a bit!

'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'



Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth

Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: Who do Lebanon have?



Robbie Farah, Mitchell Moses Robbie Farah, Mitchell Moses Little Ivor

TheUnassumingBadger wrote: Had a stab at what I think their line-up might be then the rest of the squad below. As has been said, it's just a case of whether the halves can link well between the pack and the backs.



POS Tonga

FB Will Hopoate

W Manu Vatuvei

C Konrad Hurrell

C Michael Jennings

W Daniel Tupou

HB Tuimoala Lolohea

HB Ata Hingano

P Andrew Fifita

H Siliva Havilli

P Sio Siua Taukeiaho

SR Sika Manu

SR Manu Ma’u

LF Jason Taumalolo



F Ben Murdoch-Masila

F Ukuma Ta'ai

F Joe Ofahengaue

F Sam Moa

F Tevita Pangai jnr

F Peni Terepo

W Mahe Fonua

W David Fusitu’a

C Solomone Kata

H Sione Katoa

HB/U Samisoni Langi



Also Ikahihifo to add to that as well potentially...



www.ourlfc.com - SCS 1976 Shifty Cat

BrisbaneRhino wrote: Fifita is a strange one . Tonga look as good as New Zealand almost everywhere except half back.

He doesn't exactly have the best relationship with Aus RL at times does he and they also didn't pick him last year, when he was arguably the best Prop in the world. Bit of two fingered slatute to them maybe? He doesn't exactly have the best relationship with Aus RL at times does he and they also didn't pick him last year, when he was arguably the best Prop in the world. Bit of two fingered slatute to them maybe? brearley84

Little Ivor wrote: Also Ikahihifo to add to that as well potentially...



he's not been announced in the squad though

-

THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE roopy Free-scoring winger



Samoa will still be stronger than Tonga - maybe not in the forwards - but Samoa have double the potential player pool and have very good spine player options. BrisbaneRhino

A lot of these teams look OK on paper, and I wouldn't say England could easily beat NZ, Tonga or Samo TBH. But the gap between Australia and the rest is monumental at 1,6, 7 and 9. The only team that comes close in those key roles on paper is NZ if everyone is fit and available.



