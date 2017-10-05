Samoa will still be stronger than Tonga - maybe not in the forwards - but Samoa have double the potential player pool and have very good spine player options.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Bulls Boy 2011, captaincaveman, Cardiff_05, Charlie Sheen, devoniangiant, Google Adsense [Bot], Hicks Is A God, HXSparky, invmatt, King Street Cat, loiner81, rhinos_bish, roopy, Salford red all over, secondstanza, Tharg The Mighty, The Ghost of '99, Towns88, Tricky2309, tristram, wakeyrule, Wellsy13, wire-flyer, Yahoo [Bot] and 430 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,644,453
|3,344
|76,274
|4,559
|SET
|