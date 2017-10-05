WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga

Post a reply
Re: RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:46 pm
Buggo Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 19, 2012 1:50 pm
Posts: 703
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
If Lebanon get anywhere near England in that game it will be one of the most embarrassing performances from an England side since the poor showing against PNG in the 2008 World Cup.


2013 v Italy.
http://www.bbc.com/sport/rugby-league/24565586
Re: RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:12 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13275
Location: Huddersfield
money for tonga today

25/1 to win if you fancy it, i dont
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:59 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3126
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Buggo wrote:
2013 v Italy.
http://www.bbc.com/sport/rugby-league/24565586


Oh aye. I forgot about that friendly! With the team we had out that day we should have won. Although I'd say our team now is much better and in all fairness that 'Italian' team had these in their starting line up:

Anthony Minichiello
Josh Mantellato
James Tedesco
Aiden Guerra
James Saltonstall
Anthony Laffranchi
Dean Parata
Paul Vaughan
Mark Minichiello

In their starting line up. No excuses like, should have won. But that 'Italian' side had some world class players in it. Who do Lebanon have? Anyway, back on topic. I still think Tonga (outside of the Top 3) have a very likely chance of reaching the semi finals. And who knows, they look capable of beating a Top 3 team on their day, I just feel like their halves let them down a bit!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:04 pm
TheUnassumingBadger User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 2:29 pm
Posts: 86
Location: Leeds, UK
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Who do Lebanon have?


Robbie Farah, Mitchell Moses
Re: RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:41 pm
Little Ivor User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2003 7:59 pm
Posts: 907
Location: The Birth of RL, where else?
TheUnassumingBadger wrote:
Had a stab at what I think their line-up might be then the rest of the squad below. As has been said, it's just a case of whether the halves can link well between the pack and the backs.

POS Tonga
FB Will Hopoate
W Manu Vatuvei
C Konrad Hurrell
C Michael Jennings
W Daniel Tupou
HB Tuimoala Lolohea
HB Ata Hingano
P Andrew Fifita
H Siliva Havilli
P Sio Siua Taukeiaho
SR Sika Manu
SR Manu Ma’u
LF Jason Taumalolo

F Ben Murdoch-Masila
F Ukuma Ta'ai
F Joe Ofahengaue
F Sam Moa
F Tevita Pangai jnr
F Peni Terepo
W Mahe Fonua
W David Fusitu’a
C Solomone Kata
H Sione Katoa
HB/U Samisoni Langi


Also Ikahihifo to add to that as well potentially...
The future's bright the future is claret n gold

www.ourlfc.com - SCS 1976
Re: RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:01 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4011
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Fifita is a strange one. Tonga look as good as New Zealand almost everywhere except half back.

He doesn't exactly have the best relationship with Aus RL at times does he and they also didn't pick him last year, when he was arguably the best Prop in the world. Bit of two fingered slatute to them maybe?
Re: RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:32 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13275
Location: Huddersfield
Little Ivor wrote:
Also Ikahihifo to add to that as well potentially...


he's not been announced in the squad though
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Asgardian13, BESTY, Big Jim Slade, bramleyrhino, caslad75, Faithful One, Gazwire, Grimmy, Hessle Roader, huddiepuddies, JackDiggle, JTB, kobashi, Marcus's Bicycle, Milly, MrFlibble, NickyKiss, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Nothus, piemandan, rhinos_bish, Salford red all over, secondstanza, Smith's Brolly, the stella kid, The Vicar of Widnes, TheUnassumingBadger, tigertot, Wigg'n, Wildthing, wrencat1873, Yahoo [Bot] and 366 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,644,1623,19276,2744,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.