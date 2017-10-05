Buggo wrote:

http://www.bbc.com/sport/rugby-league/24565586 2013 v Italy.

Oh aye. I forgot about that friendly! With the team we had out that day we should have won. Although I'd say our team now is much better and in all fairness that 'Italian' team had these in their starting line up:Anthony MinichielloJosh MantellatoJames TedescoAiden GuerraJames SaltonstallAnthony LaffranchiDean ParataPaul VaughanMark MinichielloIn their starting line up. No excuses like, should have won. But that 'Italian' side had some world class players in it. Who do Lebanon have? Anyway, back on topic. I still think Tonga (outside of the Top 3) have a very likely chance of reaching the semi finals. And who knows, they look capable of beating a Top 3 team on their day, I just feel like their halves let them down a bit!