Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
If Lebanon get anywhere near England in that game it will be one of the most embarrassing performances from an England side since the poor showing against PNG in the 2008 World Cup.
2013 v Italy.http://www.bbc.com/sport/rugby-league/24565586
Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:12 pm
money for tonga today
25/1 to win if you fancy it, i dont
Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:59 pm
Oh aye. I forgot about that friendly! With the team we had out that day we should have won. Although I'd say our team now is much better and in all fairness that 'Italian' team had these in their starting line up:
Anthony Minichiello
Josh Mantellato
James Tedesco
Aiden Guerra
James Saltonstall
Anthony Laffranchi
Dean Parata
Paul Vaughan
Mark Minichiello
In their starting line up. No excuses like, should have won. But that 'Italian' side had some world class players in it. Who do Lebanon have? Anyway, back on topic. I still think Tonga (outside of the Top 3) have a very likely chance of reaching the semi finals. And who knows, they look capable of beating a Top 3 team on their day, I just feel like their halves let them down a bit!
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Who do Lebanon have?
Robbie Farah, Mitchell Moses
TheUnassumingBadger wrote:
Had a stab at what I think their line-up might be then the rest of the squad below. As has been said, it's just a case of whether the halves can link well between the pack and the backs.
POS Tonga
FB Will Hopoate
W Manu Vatuvei
C Konrad Hurrell
C Michael Jennings
W Daniel Tupou
HB Tuimoala Lolohea
HB Ata Hingano
P Andrew Fifita
H Siliva Havilli
P Sio Siua Taukeiaho
SR Sika Manu
SR Manu Ma’u
LF Jason Taumalolo
F Ben Murdoch-Masila
F Ukuma Ta'ai
F Joe Ofahengaue
F Sam Moa
F Tevita Pangai jnr
F Peni Terepo
W Mahe Fonua
W David Fusitu’a
C Solomone Kata
H Sione Katoa
HB/U Samisoni Langi
Also Ikahihifo to add to that as well potentially...
