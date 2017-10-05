|
roopy
|
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Considering Taumalolo just signed a 10 Year, $10 million deal I think he can afford to forgo the $100k+. I wonder how much the England lads get paid to play!
Agree with you though. The NZ team still looks very handy! But I do think like you say, an emerging nation like Tonga will nab a win. Just hope it's not the French or Lebanese against us!
Lebanon are the side who are putting in the most effort, but they haven't got the squad depth to do it, although they will throw everything they have into the game against England in Sydney, which is basically where their supporter base lives. If they have a big game in them, that will be the one.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 3:39 am
|
|
roopy wrote:
Lebanon are the side who are putting in the most effort, but they haven't got the squad depth to do it, although they will throw everything they have into the game against England in Sydney, which is basically where their supporter base lives. If they have a big game in them, that will be the one.
If Lebanon get anywhere near England in that game it will be one of the most embarrassing performances from an England side since the poor showing against PNG in the 2008 World Cup.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 5:38 am
|
roopy
|
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
If Lebanon get anywhere near England in that game it will be one of the most embarrassing performances from an England side since the poor showing against PNG in the 2008 World Cup.
Lebanon are going all out for this WC. They have had guys from Lebanon training and playing in Sydney all year and have got their whole squad training like Olympic athletes.
Fiji were the side who put a lot of effort into the lead up last WC, and they got the good results to show for it.
This time, Lebanon are doing everything Fiji did, and a bit more.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:16 am
|
|
Biggest sports TV show in NZ just made the Tongan defection into a massive swipe at the eligibility rules in League. Given it does now appear that this is some form of "player revolt' rather than been seeing as a boost for the game, it will be seen in the 2nd/3rd rated nation on the planet as further proof of how "stupid" our rules are. 3 if not 4 of the newly anointed Tongans trained with NZRL in the last group session....and apparently all because 2 players were punished for breaking the rules when they....er broke the rules.
Other sports would just ban the lot of them.......
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:54 am
|
|
Well I think it's great for the game and the WC - For me, it means Tonga have got the best pack at the World Cup.
Jason T and Fifita should be applauded - they've given up a stack of money to play for their heritage and help develop the Tongan National team. Regardless of their motivation for doing it, it's fantastic to have another very strong team who will he genuine competitors. That Tonga team could easily snag a win against NZ or England.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:33 am
|
|
Have Tonga got any halfbacks to take advantage of this amazing pack and great backs? Without any it'll all be for nowt.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:14 am
|
roopy
Free-scoring winger
|
Bullseye wrote:
Have Tonga got any halfbacks to take advantage of this amazing pack and great backs? Without any it'll all be for nowt.
Hingano will be very, very good, but at 20 and with only 15 firstgrade games, it might be one WC early for him.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:24 am
|
|
Had a stab at what I think their line-up might be then the rest of the squad below. As has been said, it's just a case of whether the halves can link well between the pack and the backs.
POS Tonga
FB Will Hopoate
W Manu Vatuvei
C Konrad Hurrell
C Michael Jennings
W Daniel Tupou
HB Tuimoala Lolohea
HB Ata Hingano
P Andrew Fifita
H Siliva Havilli
P Sio Siua Taukeiaho
SR Sika Manu
SR Manu Ma’u
LF Jason Taumalolo
F Ben Murdoch-Masila
F Ukuma Ta'ai
F Joe Ofahengaue
F Sam Moa
F Tevita Pangai jnr
F Peni Terepo
W Mahe Fonua
W David Fusitu’a
C Solomone Kata
H Sione Katoa
HB/U Samisoni Langi
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:01 pm
|
|
The fact you haven't go Fonua in that line up shows their strength in the backs!
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:28 pm
|
|
Wellsy13 wrote:
The fact you haven't go Fonua in that line up shows their strength in the backs!
Looking at it again, I think Tupou and Vatuvei both prefer left wing so maybe Fonua will start on the right wing with Tupou on the left.
But yes, scary looking team.
|
|