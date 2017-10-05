Biggest sports TV show in NZ just made the Tongan defection into a massive swipe at the eligibility rules in League. Given it does now appear that this is some form of "player revolt' rather than been seeing as a boost for the game, it will be seen in the 2nd/3rd rated nation on the planet as further proof of how "stupid" our rules are. 3 if not 4 of the newly anointed Tongans trained with NZRL in the last group session....and apparently all because 2 players were punished for breaking the rules when they....er broke the rules.

Other sports would just ban the lot of them.......