Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: Considering Taumalolo just signed a 10 Year, $10 million deal I think he can afford to forgo the $100k+. I wonder how much the England lads get paid to play!



Agree with you though. The NZ team still looks very handy! But I do think like you say, an emerging nation like Tonga will nab a win. Just hope it's not the French or Lebanese against us! Lebanon are the side who are putting in the most effort, but they haven't got the squad depth to do it, although they will throw everything they have into the game against England in Sydney, which is basically where their supporter base lives. If they have a big game in them, that will be the one. Bulls Boy 2011

roopy wrote: Lebanon are the side who are putting in the most effort, but they haven't got the squad depth to do it, although they will throw everything they have into the game against England in Sydney, which is basically where their supporter base lives. If they have a big game in them, that will be the one.



If Lebanon get anywhere near England in that game it will be one of the most embarrassing performances from an England side since the poor showing against PNG in the 2008 World Cup. If Lebanon get anywhere near England in that game it will be one of the most embarrassing performances from an England side since the poor showing against PNG in the 2008 World Cup. BULLSBOY2011:

Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: If Lebanon get anywhere near England in that game it will be one of the most embarrassing performances from an England side since the poor showing against PNG in the 2008 World Cup.

Lebanon are going all out for this WC. They have had guys from Lebanon training and playing in Sydney all year and have got their whole squad training like Olympic athletes.

Fiji were the side who put a lot of effort into the lead up last WC, and they got the good results to show for it.

