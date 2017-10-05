Lebanon are the side who are putting in the most effort, but they haven't got the squad depth to do it, although they will throw everything they have into the game against England in Sydney, which is basically where their supporter base lives. If they have a big game in them, that will be the one.
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Considering Taumalolo just signed a 10 Year, $10 million deal I think he can afford to forgo the $100k+. I wonder how much the England lads get paid to play!
Agree with you though. The NZ team still looks very handy! But I do think like you say, an emerging nation like Tonga will nab a win. Just hope it's not the French or Lebanese against us!
