WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga

Post a reply
Re: RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 3:19 am
roopy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1745
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Considering Taumalolo just signed a 10 Year, $10 million deal I think he can afford to forgo the $100k+. I wonder how much the England lads get paid to play!

Agree with you though. The NZ team still looks very handy! But I do think like you say, an emerging nation like Tonga will nab a win. Just hope it's not the French or Lebanese against us!
Lebanon are the side who are putting in the most effort, but they haven't got the squad depth to do it, although they will throw everything they have into the game against England in Sydney, which is basically where their supporter base lives. If they have a big game in them, that will be the one.
Re: RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 3:39 am
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3123
Location: Shipley, Bradford
roopy wrote:
Lebanon are the side who are putting in the most effort, but they haven't got the squad depth to do it, although they will throw everything they have into the game against England in Sydney, which is basically where their supporter base lives. If they have a big game in them, that will be the one.


If Lebanon get anywhere near England in that game it will be one of the most embarrassing performances from an England side since the poor showing against PNG in the 2008 World Cup.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alexa [Bot], Bing [Bot] and 134 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,6381,11176,2744,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM