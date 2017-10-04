Bulls Boy 2011

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm

Posts: 3123

Location: Shipley, Bradford



Two major issues with Tonga.....who do you select out of all of them, very good cover for all positions. And who are the halves? I mean the only out and out halfback there is a 20 year old Ata Hingano. Samisoni Langi has played halfback before and I'm sure I've seen Tuimoala Lolohea play there before. I suppose Hopoate could fill in at 6.



This Tongan side will cause some damage at the World Cup...... BULLSBOY2011:

'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'



Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth roopy Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am

Posts: 1745

Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley

It will basically cost Fifita and Taumalolo $100k each to do this in lost earnings, so it's a massive gesture and service for the international game.



One of the so called emerging sides will get a win over a top 3 side this world cup. Tonga, Samoa, Fiji and Italy look strong enough to do it, and NZ look pretty beatable TBH. Bulls Boy 2011

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm

Posts: 3123

Location: Shipley, Bradford

Considering Taumalolo just signed a 10 Year, $10 million deal I think he can afford to forgo the $100k+. I wonder how much the England lads get paid to play!



Agree with you though. The NZ team still looks very handy! But I do think like you say, an emerging nation like Tonga will nab a win. Just hope it's not the French or Lebanese against us! BULLSBOY2011:

'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'



Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth Next Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Alexa [Bot], Bing [Bot] and 134 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 12 posts • Page 1 of 2 Return to The Virtual Terrace Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,643,638 1,111 76,274 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 7th Oct : 18:00 SL CASTLEFORD v LEEDS TV Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























