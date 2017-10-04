DGM

Free-scoring winger



http://www.rlwc2017.com/news/taumalolos ... -give-back



It's a boost for England as they're likely to meet NZ in the semi-finals.



There are some other big names in the article too:

A huge boost for Tonga, and for "2nd Tier" Nations, Jason Taumalolo to represent Tonga at the World Cup.

"Woolf is expected to also have Will Hopoate, Michael Jennings, Konrad Hurrell, Manu Vatuvei, Solomone Kata and Tui Lolohea at his disposal for the World Cup."

Sir Kevin Sinfield



Well done Jason Taumalolo. Looking forward to watching New Zealand, Tonga and Samoa meet.

Tonga may well have sebastine ikahihfo from the giants too, what a pack that would be with these two

add ukuma taai from the giants too



Call Me God

https://www.stuff.co.nz/sport/league/97564760/jason-taumalolo-leads-eligible-kiwis-in-secret-pact-to-play-for-tonga-reports

I doubt there's any legs in the:

Kiwi coach David Kidwell's stance in overlooking selecting Melbourne premiership-winning prop Jesse Bromwich and Gold Coast forward Kevin Proctor for the World Cup is being blamed for the revolt..

....comment, but there's something very wrong within NZRL at the moment with the Warriors on their butts, the Warriors Kids all signing up for NSW/QLD clubs and now this discourse in the National Squad.



The News hasn't gone down well over here.

I doubt there's any legs in the:

Kiwi coach David Kidwell's stance in overlooking selecting Melbourne premiership-winning prop Jesse Bromwich and Gold Coast forward Kevin Proctor for the World Cup is being blamed for the revolt..

....comment, but there's something very wrong within NZRL at the moment with the Warriors on their butts, the Warriors Kids all signing up for NSW/QLD clubs and now this discourse in the National Squad.

What this has done is raise awareness that the RLWC is happening in just 3 weeks time......the publicity outside of SKY sports here has been atrocious.

Andrew Fifita has told Mal Meninga he wants to play for Tonga in World Cup!

Fifita is a strange one. Tonga look as good as New Zealand almost everywhere except half back.

Tonga are going to have a right team! Might put a fiver on them to get to the final haha!

Tonga Rugby League World Cup 2017 Squad



Tonga Rugby League World Cup 2017 Squad



Andrew Fifita

Mahe Fonua

David Fusitu’a

Siliva Havilli

Ata Hingano

Will Hopoate

Konrad Hurrell

Michael Jennings

Solomone Kata

Sione Katoa

Samisoni Langi

Tuimoala Lolohea

Sika Manu

Manu Ma'u

Sam Moa

Ben Murdoch Masila

Joe Ofahengaue

Tevita Pangai jnr

Ukuma Ta'ai

Sio Siua Taukieaho

Jason Taumalolo

Peni Terepo

Daniel Tupou

Two major issues with Tonga.....who do you select out of all of them, very good cover for all positions. And who are the halves? I mean the only out and out halfback there is a 20 year old Ata Hingano. Samisoni Langi has played halfback before and I'm sure I've seen Tuimoala Lolohea play there before. I suppose Hopoate could fill in at 6.

This Tongan side will cause some damage at the World Cup......



It will basically cost Fifita and Taumalolo $100k each to do this in lost earnings, so it's a massive gesture and service for the international game.



