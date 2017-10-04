|
Free-scoring winger
A huge boost for Tonga, and for "2nd Tier" Nations, Jason Taumalolo to represent Tonga at the World Cup.http://www.rlwc2017.com/news/taumalolos ... -give-back
It's a boost for England as they're likely to meet NZ in the semi-finals.
There are some other big names in the article too:
"Woolf is expected to also have Will Hopoate, Michael Jennings, Konrad Hurrell, Manu Vatuvei, Solomone Kata and Tui Lolohea at his disposal for the World Cup."
Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:20 pm
Well done Jason Taumalolo. Looking forward to watching New Zealand, Tonga and Samoa meet.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:25 pm
Tonga may well have sebastine ikahihfo from the giants too, what a pack that would be with these two
add ukuma taai from the giants too
Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:53 pm
The News hasn't gone down well over here.https://www.stuff.co.nz/sport/league/97564760/jason-taumalolo-leads-eligible-kiwis-in-secret-pact-to-play-for-tonga-reports
I doubt there's any legs in the:
Kiwi coach David Kidwell's stance in overlooking selecting Melbourne premiership-winning prop Jesse Bromwich and Gold Coast forward Kevin Proctor for the World Cup is being blamed for the revolt..
....comment, but there's something very wrong within NZRL at the moment with the Warriors on their butts, the Warriors Kids all signing up for NSW/QLD clubs and now this discourse in the National Squad.
What this has done is raise awareness that the RLWC is happening in just 3 weeks time......the publicity outside of SKY sports here has been atrocious.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:54 pm
Andrew Fifita has told Mal Meninga he wants to play for Tonga in World Cup!
Wed Oct 04, 2017 11:25 pm
Fifita is a strange one. Tonga look as good as New Zealand almost everywhere except half back.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:15 am
Tonga are going to have a right team! Might put a fiver on them to get to the final haha!
Tonga Rugby League World Cup 2017 Squad
Andrew Fifita
Mahe Fonua
David Fusitu’a
Siliva Havilli
Ata Hingano
Will Hopoate
Konrad Hurrell
Michael Jennings
Solomone Kata
Sione Katoa
Samisoni Langi
Tuimoala Lolohea
Sika Manu
Manu Ma'u
Sam Moa
Ben Murdoch Masila
Joe Ofahengaue
Tevita Pangai jnr
Ukuma Ta'ai
Sio Siua Taukieaho
Jason Taumalolo
Peni Terepo
Daniel Tupou
Manu Vatuvei
Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:43 am
Two major issues with Tonga.....who do you select out of all of them, very good cover for all positions. And who are the halves? I mean the only out and out halfback there is a 20 year old Ata Hingano. Samisoni Langi has played halfback before and I'm sure I've seen Tuimoala Lolohea play there before. I suppose Hopoate could fill in at 6.
This Tongan side will cause some damage at the World Cup......
Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:55 am
It will basically cost Fifita and Taumalolo $100k each to do this in lost earnings, so it's a massive gesture and service for the international game.
One of the so called emerging sides will get a win over a top 3 side this world cup. Tonga, Samoa, Fiji and Italy look strong enough to do it, and NZ look pretty beatable TBH.
