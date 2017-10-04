WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga

RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:23 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2142
A huge boost for Tonga, and for "2nd Tier" Nations, Jason Taumalolo to represent Tonga at the World Cup.

http://www.rlwc2017.com/news/taumalolos ... -give-back

It's a boost for England as they're likely to meet NZ in the semi-finals.

There are some other big names in the article too:
"Woolf is expected to also have Will Hopoate, Michael Jennings, Konrad Hurrell, Manu Vatuvei, Solomone Kata and Tui Lolohea at his disposal for the World Cup."
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:20 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1046
Well done Jason Taumalolo. Looking forward to watching New Zealand, Tonga and Samoa meet.
Re: RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:25 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13270
Location: Huddersfield
Tonga may well have sebastine ikahihfo from the giants too, what a pack that would be with these two

add ukuma taai from the giants too
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:53 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 102
The News hasn't gone down well over here.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/sport/league/97564760/jason-taumalolo-leads-eligible-kiwis-in-secret-pact-to-play-for-tonga-reports
I doubt there's any legs in the:
Kiwi coach David Kidwell's stance in overlooking selecting Melbourne premiership-winning prop Jesse Bromwich and Gold Coast forward Kevin Proctor for the World Cup is being blamed for the revolt..

....comment, but there's something very wrong within NZRL at the moment with the Warriors on their butts, the Warriors Kids all signing up for NSW/QLD clubs and now this discourse in the National Squad.

What this has done is raise awareness that the RLWC is happening in just 3 weeks time......the publicity outside of SKY sports here has been atrocious.
Re: RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:54 pm
SecondRowSaint User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 28, 2011 2:39 pm
Posts: 624
Andrew Fifita has told Mal Meninga he wants to play for Tonga in World Cup!
Rugby is like a hard game of chess!
Re: RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 11:25 pm
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8293
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Fifita is a strange one. Tonga look as good as New Zealand almost everywhere except half back.
Re: RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:15 am
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3120
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Tonga are going to have a right team! Might put a fiver on them to get to the final haha!

Tonga Rugby League World Cup 2017 Squad

Andrew Fifita
Mahe Fonua
David Fusitu’a
Siliva Havilli
Ata Hingano
Will Hopoate
Konrad Hurrell
Michael Jennings
Solomone Kata
Sione Katoa
Samisoni Langi
Tuimoala Lolohea
Sika Manu
Manu Ma'u
Sam Moa
Ben Murdoch Masila
Joe Ofahengaue
Tevita Pangai jnr
Ukuma Ta'ai
Sio Siua Taukieaho
Jason Taumalolo
Peni Terepo
Daniel Tupou
Manu Vatuvei
Last edited by Bulls Boy 2011 on Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:37 am, edited 1 time in total.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:43 am
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3120
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Two major issues with Tonga.....who do you select out of all of them, very good cover for all positions. And who are the halves? I mean the only out and out halfback there is a 20 year old Ata Hingano. Samisoni Langi has played halfback before and I'm sure I've seen Tuimoala Lolohea play there before. I suppose Hopoate could fill in at 6.

This Tongan side will cause some damage at the World Cup......
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

