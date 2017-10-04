WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga

Post a reply
RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:23 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2142
A huge boost for Tonga, and for "2nd Tier" Nations, Jason Taumalolo to represent Tonga at the World Cup.

http://www.rlwc2017.com/news/taumalolos ... -give-back

It's a boost for England as they're likely to meet NZ in the semi-finals.

There are some other big names in the article too:
"Woolf is expected to also have Will Hopoate, Michael Jennings, Konrad Hurrell, Manu Vatuvei, Solomone Kata and Tui Lolohea at his disposal for the World Cup."
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:20 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1044
Well done Jason Taumalolo. Looking forward to watching New Zealand, Tonga and Samoa meet.
Re: RLWC2017 - Taumalolo to Represent Tonga
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:25 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13270
Location: Huddersfield
Tonga may well have sebastine ikahihfo from the giants too, what a pack that would be with these two

add ukuma taai from the giants too
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: barham red, Darwinsdad, Fully, n empsall, rhinos_bish, Sir Kevin Sinfield, SmokeyTA, TheUnassumingBadger, Towns88, Wellsy13, WF Rhino, Wigg'n and 420 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,4663,63976,2744,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM