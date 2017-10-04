A huge boost for Tonga, and for "2nd Tier" Nations, Jason Taumalolo to represent Tonga at the World Cup.
http://www.rlwc2017.com/news/taumalolos ... -give-back
It's a boost for England as they're likely to meet NZ in the semi-finals.
There are some other big names in the article too:
"Woolf is expected to also have Will Hopoate, Michael Jennings, Konrad Hurrell, Manu Vatuvei, Solomone Kata and Tui Lolohea at his disposal for the World Cup."
